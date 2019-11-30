Dr. Steve Vernon has been named director of Church Relations and Professional in Residence for the College of Christian Studies at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
A well-known leader among Texas Baptists, Vernon recently retired from the Baptist General Convention of Texas after more than 40 years of service, which culminated in his role as the associate executive director of the BGCT for the last 11 years. In his new role, Vernon will act as UMHB’s liaison with churches throughout Texas; serve as a resource for churches looking for full-time, interim or supply pastors from the university’s faculty and staff; and coordinate internship opportunities for Christian Studies majors.
“We are delighted to have Dr. Steve Vernon join our campus community,” Dr. John Vassar, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, said in a news release. “Dr. Vernon brings a wealth of experience both at the local church level and in one of the largest Baptist organizations in the world. His decades of experience will enrich the lives of our students through their internship work and he will serve as a vital connection point between UMHB and churches throughout the state.”
A native Texan, Vernon earned a bachelor of arts degree in history and religion at Baylor University, then went on to complete his Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
He was also awarded the Doctor of Divinity degree by Dallas Baptist University in 2013. He began his career as a Baptist pastor in Ames, Okla., followed by pastorates in Kress, Panhandle and Levelland, Texas. During those years, he also accepted leadership roles of increasing responsibility with the BGCT. He served as convention president in 2006-2007 and then joined the convention’s professional staff the following year as Associate Executive Director. Vernon will join UMHB in January 2020.