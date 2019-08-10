Grace Church of Salado will host a Men’s Breakfast Saturday, Aug. 17. The topic will be “Faith, Sports and Leadership in Action.”
Featured speakers will be Grant Teaff, J. Drew Pittman and Eli Pittman. The breakfast will take place 8-10:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 5798 FM 2484.
Grant Teaff has served as head football coach at Baylor University and has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Hame. He also has 37 years of experience as the executive director of the Association of Football Coaches. He has authored “Beyond the Game – A Coaches Influence” and speaks about faith and sports to audiences across the nation.
J. Drew Pittman is a professional NFL agent with Capital Sports Advisors, which has negotiated more than $1.5 billion in contracts and represents 45 NFL players. He is the author of “First Team Dad.” Pittman often tells players, “God’s love is not restricted to when you think you’ve performed well. He loves you even when you make mistakes and fall.” Pittman said he believes he helps players realize their dreams.
Eli Pittman is a high school senior, athlete and Drew’s son. He will round out the panel by sharing his goals and experiences as a Christian athlete in 2019.
“So we’re looking at a multi-generational type of approach,” said Ron Hendrix, an elder at the church who is organizing the event.
“Grant Teaff has had a great career as a coach and finished well. Drew Pittman is working with current NFL players and Eli is about to go off to college. We’re going to ask them about the challenges they have faced as Christian athletes and the ones they anticipate on facing,” Hendrix said.
Worship will be led by Sam Ramsey. Breakfast will be catered by Mexicano Grill. Registration costs $10 if received before Tuesday and $15 at the door. Online registration can be completed online at GraceSalado.com/breakfast. For information call Hendrix at 858-344-2963.
Telegram staff writers Melany Cox and Richard Douglas contributed to this report.