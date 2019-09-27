Many of you may remember the commercial in which a little old lady went up to the counter with the hamburger she had just purchased. She opened the hamburger bun and exclaimed, “Where’s the beef?” It seems she had a whole lot of bun but a very small piece of meat.
The people of God today should be asking a similar question concerning the message of the Gospel of Christ: “Where’s the power of God?” There is a whole lot of “religious fluff” — good teaching and preaching but with very few, if any, manifestations of the Spirit and power. The Apostle Paul said, “In the last days perilous times will come. For men and women will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, proud, despisers of good…lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power.” (2 Timothy 3:1-5)
The Apostle Paul also declared that he “didn’t come with excellence of speech or with persuasive words of wisdom; but he came with fear and trembling, and in the demonstration of the Spirit and of power, so that their faith should not be in the wisdom of men but in the power of God.” (1 Corinthians 2:1-5)
Many sincere pastors and bible teachers in the Body of Christ have not been teaching about the Baptism of the Holy Spirit with the initial evidence of speaking in tongues (Acts 2:1-4), nor have they been teaching on the gifts of the Holy Spirit. These gifts are the manifestation of the power of God. (1 Corinthians 12:7-10) The gift of miracles, the gifts of healing and speaking in tongues are but three of these nine powerful gifts that the Lord has given to His Church. If you need healing for your body, all the sermons on heaven, discipleship, the love of God, etc. will not provide physical healing for your body. The power to release divine healing is in the Gift of Healing which the Holy Spirit has given to the Church. If you have been taught that the gifts have passed away, you won’t receive any benefit of those gifts.
The doorway into receiving the power of God is the Baptism of the Holy Spirit which God poured out on the 120 disciples on the Day of Pentecost. These disciples had already received the Holy Spirit on the evening of Resurrection Sunday. “He breathed on them and said, ‘Receive the Holy Spirit!’” (John 20:22) (This was their born again experience-the authority of a believer.)
On the day of Ascension, forty days later, Jesus told His disciples, “don’t leave Jerusalem until you receive the Promise of the Father…you shall be baptized in the Holy Spirit …and you shall receive power after the Spirit comes upon you and you shall be My witnesses.” (Acts 1:4-8)
Ten days later, on the Day of Pentecost, the Holy Spirit was poured out on 120 disciples. “Suddenly there came a sound from heaven, as a rushing mighty wind…there appeared tongues as of fire, and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit, and began to speak with other tongues.” (Acts 2:1-4) (This was their baptism in power experience.)
There are some denominations today that teach that the Baptism of the Holy Spirit and the gifts of the Spirit are no longer necessary nor should be sought after. That teaching actually borders on heresy. The Apostle Paul says, “The things which I write to you are the commandments of the Lord. But if anyone is ignorant, let him be ignorant.” (1 Cor 14:37-38) He also tells these Christians in Corinth “not to be ignorant concerning spiritual gifts” and to “desire spiritual gifts” (1 Cor 12:1; 14:1)
If your traditional theology does not line up with the Word of God, then you need to change your theology. Jesus told the religious leaders in Jerusalem, “All too well you reject the commandment of God, that you may keep your tradition, making the Word of God powerless through your tradition.” (Mark 7:9, 13)
A powerful wind of the Spirit is coming upon the Church, and along with that wind will come the fire of God – burning up the religious “fluff” and powerless traditions. Jesus is calling for you to follow Him in the power of the Holy Spirit and do the works that He did! (John 14:12)