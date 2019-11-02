St. John Lutheran Church in Bartlett will present its traditional Advent Fair 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, featuring crafts, live and silent auctions, a country store and St. John’s famous cream cheese braid pastries.
The church is located at 30650 State Highway 95 one mile north of Bartlett.
Home-cooked turkey dinners with dressing and all the trimmings prepared by church members will be available for $10. Dine-in and drive-thru plates will be available.
Visitors to the Advent Fair will have opportunities to browse the auction items and purchase baked goods and handmade crafts from the country store.
Nelwyn Persky, long-time member of St. John Women of the Church, said the live auction will include items created by church members, including a lot of woodcrafts and needlework, and a quilt handmade by members of the church quilting guild.
“And then our country store always has some small crafts and baked goods and that kind of stuff,” she said. “And we never know what’s going to show up for the silent auction. It’s just always amazing from one hour to the next to see how our gymnasium has been transformed. They’re always having to rearrange tables because more and more stuff comes in.”
Persky said they are limiting the number of cheese braids to 200, so orders should be submitted by Monday if possible. Cheese braids can be preordered by calling the church office at 254-527-3341.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the many projects undertaken by the Women of the Church. These projects include supporting food pantries in Holland, Granger and Bartlett, as well as Evangelical Lutheran Church in America World Hunger Relief Fund, Ronald McDonald House, Lutheran Social Services, Family Promise, college scholarships and other local needs.
Persky said they are hoping for good weather for the Advent Fair, and they hope everyone will join the church for the event.