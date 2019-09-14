The annual fundraising banquet for J.A.I.L. Ministry, Inc. will take place 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. Jesus Acts in Inmates Lives is a non-profit, non-denominational ministry that provides services to Bell County inmates, former inmates, victims and their families, and law enforcement processionals.
The keynote speaker during this year’s banquet will be Jim Young, Restorative Justice Ministry Coordinator for Texas Baptist Men. Steve Cannon, executive director of J.A.I.L. Ministry, said Young is involved with Restorative Justice Ministry and is a former administrator for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Chaplaincy Program.
“We always want to try to have something at our annual banquet, someone that is perhaps familiar with a jail or prison setting that can talk about the importance of ministry inside the jail,” he said.
Cannon said, according to Young, for every individual who is incarcerated, six additional people will be affected by that person.
“So while a person is doing time in jail or prison, their family is also doing time,” he said.
Cannon said Young will have an interesting story to share about prison ministry and its benefits.
The banquet will be catered by TCP Catering. Cannon said there will also be video testimony from an inmate, and someone will speak about J.A.I.L. Ministry from a volunteer’s perspective.
“In other words, what does it look like to go in as a volunteer and how is that important to the inmates?” he said.
Cannon said everyone is encouraged to attend, especially anyone affected by the criminal justice system. He said it takes a lot of money to take care of people incarcerated.
“So one way or another, it should be the business’ hope and the individuals’ and the family’s hope that our ministry is effective, because these people are eventually going to get back out and go back into the community,” he said. “And hopefully with a different attitude and with a changed life, and be a positive impact instead of a negative impact that actually put them in jail in the first place.”
Some of the ministry’s expenses include providing free Bibles to any inmates who request them and keeping an extensive faith-based reading list so each inmate can chose one book per week.
“So you can see how it could get pretty expensive when we’re looking at 960 plus inmates incarcerated in the jail if each one of those would request just one book a week,” Cannon said.
He said without the volunteers, it would not be possible to do the amount of ministry they do.
Cannon said anyone who wants to be recognized in the banquet program could contact the office by Oct. 1. Reservations for the banquet can be made online at www.jailmin.org, or by contacting the ministry office at 254-933-8506.