Memorial Baptist Church in Temple will offer performances of its third annual Christmas musical production Sunday.
This year, a cast of children and adults will perform a spiritual adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz” called “The Kingdom Road,” written and directed by Debbie Bergert. Performances will begin 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the church, 6161 S. Fifth Street.
“The Kingdom Road” follows Dorothy on her journey of life as she travels down the yellow brick road to meet a king whom she hopes will grant her wish to return home. Along the way she meets some interesting characters and discovers that these special folks might be friends sent from heaven. Will Dorothy and friends listen to the warning signs from the angel along the road, or will they take the wrong path and be lost forever?
Bergert said nearly 10 actors fill the main and supporting roles, and the production will also include the handbell choir, the preschool and children’s ministries, and the church choir.
This will be the third time Memorial Baptist puts on an annual Christmas production with a twist. The first musical was “Unfrozen,” based on the Disney movie “Frozen,” followed by “How the Grinch Found Jesus,” based on the Dr. Seuss character.
“We were just looking for something that would be fun and different to kind of bring a story maybe that people would enjoy because they could relate to the different characters that are in the play,” Bergert said.
She said she couldn’t find a prepared “Wizard of Oz-themed” Christmas play, so Bergert wrote the whole thing herself and geared it towards Christmas.
“There are a few storylines from the movie – famous quotes and things that you would see or hear in the movie – so you will hear that,” she said. “But then most all of it relates to where they’re finding Emerald City they’re actually searching for the Kingdom which, of course, is our ultimate home. So Dorothy wants to go home, meaning to Kansas, but in the spiritual realm our home, of course, is God’s Kingdom.”
Bergert said all community members are welcome to attend “The Kingdom Road.”
“It’s always a fun time to celebrate Christmas, and it’s definitely a comedy; they will laugh,” she said. “It follows the storyline of the ‘Wizard of Oz,’ but in just the Christian twist to it.”
Admission is free, and everyone is invited to join the cast and choirs in singing traditional Christmas songs and other famous tunes.
In the past the church offered one show on Sunday morning. Bergert said they decided to have two performances this year to allow more people to attend.
“We’re including Sunday evening for those folks that maybe have their own church or they have other commitments – they work or something on Sunday morning – so we’re offering it two times so that everyone will have a chance to see it,” she said.