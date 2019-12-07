Bethel I.M. Church Young Women’s Annual
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will celebrate its Young Women’s Annual 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Faye Johnson and the congregation from Cameron Grove in Cameron will be the special guests.
Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe and La Posada
St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 881 N Main St. in Salado, will hold the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe and La Posada Saturday, Dec. 14.
As part of the annual celebration, members of the congregation will walk through the village in search of an inn for Mary and Joseph. The group will gather at the Salado Museum near College Hill at 5 p.m. Upon arrival at the church, the group will have a bilingual Eucharist service at 6 p.m. in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, followed by a festival dinner in the Parish Hall.
The event is open to the public. The church will provide tamales and everyone is encouraged to bring a side dish to share.
Christmas concerts
The Central Texas Master Singers Choir and Orchestra will perform Christmas concerts 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. Fifth St. in Temple, and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at LifeWay Fellowship, 4001 E. Elms Road in Killeen.
Advanced ticket reservations are $20 per person. Tickets at the door cost $30, if available. Seating is limited. For information or to make a reservation contact Emily Kirkpatrick at 254-654-2150 or visit www.centraltexasmastersingers.com.
Gospel concert
The Ferguson family gospel group will perform 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado.
The concert will feature gospel and Christmas music. A potluck meal will follow the concert. The event is open to the public.
