BELTON — The annual fundraising banquet for J.A.I.L. Ministry Inc. will be 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. Jesus Acts in Inmates Lives is a non-profit, non-denominational ministry that provides services to Bell County inmates, former inmates, victims and their families, and law enforcement processionals.
The keynote speaker during this year’s banquet will be Jim Young, Restorative Justice Ministry coordinator for Texas Baptist Men. Steve Cannon, executive director of J.A.I.L. Ministry, said Young is involved with Restorative Justice Ministry and is a former administrator for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Chaplaincy program.
Reservations for the banquet can be made online at www.jailmin.org, or by contacting the ministry office at 254-933-8506.