Bethel Church of the Assemblies of God was buzzing with a rock concert-like atmosphere Wednesday night as people gathered at the church’s Temple campus to celebrate the release of the debut album recorded by HOUSE, Bethel’s worship ministry.
The sanctuary was decked out with confetti and bubble machines, and audience members decked themselves out in glow sticks, HOUSE merch and (in some cases) earplugs. The evening featured a time of worship as members of the band performed all 12 original songs from the new album. The evening also included giveaways, and audience members could purchase CDs prior to the album’s release to the public on Friday.
“HOUSE is what we call our worship department, and our worship department has about 90 people in it between the two campuses,” said Kat Hartmann, worship director. “There were probably 15-20 that actively participated in the writing and recording for this album though.”
The album was recorded live during a worship session in June. Hartmann said it was a blast to record live with their church family.
“Everything went smoothly, so we had the live recording, and then after the live recording we did what they call overdubs, so the part where we didn’t sing on key or whatever, we would go back and re-record those,” she said. “But it was a really fun experience.”
Hartmann said the band’s sound is a little more rock and guitar-driven than some worship music.
“But I think the overarching theme of all of the songs on the record is the radical love of Jesus and the victory that he has given us through his love,” she said. “You know, we don’t have to walk around hanging our heads. We can stand in the place of victory that he’s given us.”
The release party began with a welcome and merchandise giveaways by Natalie Miller, children’s pastor, and Trae Bordelon, connections pastor. The first item offered was a copy of the new album. Bordelon announced the first person to come up to the stage would get it, resulting in a mad scramble.
“I almost got killed for that,” he joked.
Miller and Bordelon gave a few announcements and reminded everyone of the real reason they were there: a night of celebration and worship.
“The reason we are here tonight is to magnify Jesus,” Bordelon said. “We are here to glorify him, we are here to worship him. Everything we do tonight is about Jesus.”
After a prayer offered by the Rev. Elwyn Johnston, lead pastor, the band took the stage and the party really began. Words to each song were displayed on screens for a complete worship experience. The audience sang along, danced or swayed along with the music. The final song ended on a rather loud note: a blast from a confetti cannon.
Digital copies of the HOUSE album are available from iTunes and Spotify. Physical copies are available at the church for $10.