For the Rev. Sang Quan, new priest at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton, the journey of life has also been one of faith.
Quan was born in Saigon, Vietnam in October 1956, two years after the country was divided in two. His parents, who were both from the north, moved south where they met and married in 1955. Quan was the oldest of five children, later six after his parents adopted a cousin.
“Ever since I was born – I guess my whole time in Vietnam – it was wartime,” he said. “But we were living in relative security in Saigon. I say ‘relative’ because there were several occasions: the Tet Offensive in ’68 and then there were rocket attacks along the way following that. So I was acquainted with war, and it wasn’t a very pleasant thing. Many people died and a lot of sacrifice from both sides.”
He was brought up in the Catholic faith, but Quan said he never thought about becoming a priest.
“I went to Catholic school run by the Christian brothers… because Vietnam was a French colony at one point, the program I was following was a French program,” he said. “So that was my introduction to foreign languages. So I spoke Vietnamese at home and learned French at school.”
Quan graduated high school and started university in Vietnam.
“I only went to university for a few months when the war ended in 1975, and my family and I were able to leave the country basically the evening before the communists came into Saigon,” he said.
The family fled on a Vietnamese Navy ship. Quan said they had been at sea for a couple of weeks when they met up with the United States Seventh Fleet, which directed them to the Subic Bay Naval Station in the Philippines where they transferred to a U.S. ship that transported them to Guam.
Quan’s family arrived in the United States when he was 19. They ended up in a refugee camp outside Fort Smith, Ark., where monks from St. Gregory’s College in Oklahoma came and offered scholarships to students who wanted to attend the school. Quan was accepted and earned an associate’s degree in science, then transferred to the University of Texas at Austin to continue his education.
He completed a bachelor’s and later a master’s degree in electrical engineering.
“The main motivation for me was my concern for my family, and it appeared that engineering was the fastest path to graduation and obtaining a job to help my family,” he said.
Quan got a job with Motorola and worked with them for close to 30 years.
He said the call to join the priesthood came much later.
“Underneath this journey of life, there was a journey of faith as well,” he said.
Quan said he felt a spiritual hunger that, as a young man, he couldn’t articulate very well.
“So it was kind of a quiet search for spiritual fulfillment,” he said. “But along the way, I joined a church in Austin. Along with a Catholic church, I also went to services at Grace Covenant Church, which is a non-denominational evangelical church, with some of my friends whom I met during my time at UT.”
It wasn’t until he was in his 40s Quan went back to his Catholic heritage and met some other friends who introduced him to the Ignatian spirituality, founded on the experiences of Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Jesuit order.
“So I began a different part of my journey, and in this new part there was a lot more spiritual awareness and then closer connection with God, and it is within that context that I felt maybe priesthood is a good way for me to respond to God,” Quan said.
He began his priestly formation in 2009 at St. Mary’s Seminary in Houston, and was ordained as a priest on June 6, 2015.
After his ordination, he served as parochial vicar at St. Helen in Georgetown, St. John Neumann in Austin and St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Pflugerville.
He took on the role of Christ the King’s priest July 1.
“I think, spiritually speaking, my desire is to help in some ways reflect God’s love for the people, to help people understand and grasp God’s love for each one, and to respond to that love as a disciple and to help facilitate encounters between each person and the Lord Jesus and to enter into that relationship with them,” Quan said of his new parish.
Quan said his own faith journey can be used to help parishioners and anyone seeking his guidance to have a similar understanding of how deeply God cares for them.
“My own faith journey reflects the realization that God uses every event – whether great or small – in my life very quietly most of the time to draw me to him in some ways over the years,” he said. “And it took many years for me even to realize that, but the journey is one of gradually building trust in him and to understand that I can really, truly depend on God for everything.”
Quan said he is grateful to be here, and the Christ the King parish has been very warm and accepting.
“Everyone seems to be very enthusiastic about working together to move the parish forward,” he said.