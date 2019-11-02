Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Family and Friends Day
Wayman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 407 E. Ave. D in Temple, will hold a Family and Friends Day event 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
The speaker will be the Rev. Marlon Jones, pastor of St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church in Waco. The Solid Believers Ensemble will provide the special music. The Anderson Chapel Women’s Dane Ministry also will present a dance interpretation. The event also will include dinner.
Corinth Baptist pastor anniversary
Corinth Baptist Church, 321 S. 10th St. in Temple, will celebrate 29 years of pastor leadership honoring Dr. U.C. Barnes Sr. and Dr. Gladys Marie Barnes 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The theme is “Honoring Our Pastor’s Spiritual Knowledge and Earthly Understanding,” and the corresponding scripture is Jeremiah 3:15. The speaker will be the Rev. Gregory Griggs, pastor of St. Mary’s Baptist Church in Waco.
The evangelical celebration will continue 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. The speaker will be the Rev. George Feagin, pastor of Bethel I.M. Church in Temple.
A Family and Friends Night celebration will take place 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. The message will be provided by the Rev. Willie Robertson, pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Temple.
The Lincoln District Missionary Baptist Church Association of Texas and the Temple Area Coed Ministers Association Night will be held 6:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. The Rev. Garry Tatum, pastor of Victory Baptist Church, will be the keynote speaker. Also on Nov. 8, there will be “A Night Out With the Pastor” event sponsored by the Men of God of Corinth.
The grand celebration will be held 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Dr. C. Edward Maze, pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, will deliver the message.
The events are open to the public.
Special speaker at St. Mary’s Catholic Church
St. Mary’s Catholic Church will host Kathryn Whitaker, author of “Live Big, Love Bigger,” as a special speaker during a free event Sunday, Nov. 17, at the St. Mary’s School Gym. Vendor booths will open at 12:30 p.m. and the speaking engagement begins at 2 p.m.
Space is limited; those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP to 254-773-4541.
The church is located at 1018 S. Seventh St. in Temple.
