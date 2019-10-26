St. Paul United Methodist Church trunk or treat
St. Paul United Methodist Church will have a trunk or treat for children 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. The church is located at 2407 W. Ave. P in Temple.
Belton First United Methodist Church trunk or treat
Belton First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Third St. in Belton, will hold a trunk or treat event 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
There will be candy, games and other treats available for children. In case of bad weather, the event will be moved indoors to the church’s Family Life Center.
The event is open to the public.
Vine Church fall festival
The Vine Church 4902 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold a fall festival 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
The event, which will be held rain or shine, will include games, candy, food and family fun. The event is open to the public. For information, visit thevinetemple.com.
Belton Church of Christ
Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St., will present a trunk or treat event 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Community members can stop by for candy, games, inflatables, and TagDaddy’s and Kona Ice food trucks.
Bethel Church
Bethel Church of the Assemblies of God will host A-Not-So-Scary Pumpkin Party 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Temple campus, 22621 SE HK Dodgen Loop.
The church’s fall festival will include candy, inflatables and games.
Canyon Creek Baptist
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, will offer free games, candy and fun during a trunk or treat 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Christ the King
Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave. in Belton, will host a trunk or treat for families 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the Parish Hall parking lot.
First Baptist Belton
First Baptist Church, 506 N. Main St. in Belton, will present a fall festival 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the gym and parking lots on Pearl Street
Happy, cheerful or Biblical costumes are encouraged, and children must be accompanied by an adult. The event will offer games, candy, inflatables and fun.
First Baptist Temple
First Baptist Church, 8015 W. Adams in Temple, will host a trunk or treat 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the church parking lot. All are welcome for candy and costumes.
Immanuel Baptist Church
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple, will present its annual fall festival 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
There will be a game station, inflatables, face painting, the Hall of Heroes Tour, popcorn, candy and more.
Memorial Baptist Church
Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. Fifth St. in Temple, will host a Harvest Fest for families 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The free event will include bounce houses, horse rides, games, candy and food. All ages are welcome.
Salado United Methodist Church
Salado United Methodist Church, 650 Royal St., will offer a free trunk or treat for the community 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
The event will feature candy, games, bounce houses, food and fun.
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church will host a Harvest Party 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the church parking lot, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The event will offer family fun, games, prizes and food.
Temple Bible Church
Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive, will host a fall festival 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The event will include games, hot dogs, candy and trunk or treat.
Vista Community Church
Each year, Vista Community Church sets up a trunk or treat at Belton High School parking lot, 600 Lake Road, with nearly 100 trunks with candy and games for the community.
This year’s trunk or treat will take place 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The event is free, and food trucks will be on site.