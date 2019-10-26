Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will present the annual “Best of the Wurst” meal from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
It will be the fourth time the church hosts its German meal consisting of sausage, German potato salad, braised red cabbage and green beans. Plates cost $10 per person and $5 for children under 12. A selection of homemade desserts will be available for a freewill offering. Takeout plates will also be available.
The event will also feature live accordion music by Rebecca Jane, as well as a Craft Country Store and silent auction.
Scott Erlandson, event coordinator, said the proceeds from this year’s event will be given to two worthy causes in the Temple community.
Half of the money raised from the meal and craft sale will be given to Feed My Sheep, which provides meals for nearly 200 people each day. The longtime director of Feed My Sheep, Jim Hornsby, died in June leaving giant shoes to fill. The other half of the proceeds will be donated to Aware Central Texas, a local charity that focuses on domestic abuse, family violence and victims of sex trafficking.
Feed My Sheep and Aware Central Texas will have representatives on site with displays and educational materials.
In 2018, the church raised more than $5,000 for Family Promise of East Bell County and Temple Children’s Museum.
The Rev. Heath Abel, pastor at Covenant Lutheran, reported previous visitors have complimented the potato salad, and the community is invited to join the church for good food, music and crafts to support two worthy causes.
“Covenant’s mission statement is: ‘Love God, love others, serve with joy’ and Best of the Wurst is a perfect example,” said church member David Domelsmith.