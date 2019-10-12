Hopewell Baptist pastoral anniversary
Hopewell Baptist Church, 11411 Berry Road in Moody will hold a pastoral anniversary celebrating the Rev. Isaac Wilson Jr. and his wife, Gloria Wilson for 30 years of service to the church at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
The Rev. David L. Jackson and the congregation from Bountiful Blessing Ministry will be the special guest.
The celebration will continue 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The Rev. Gary Tatum of Victory Baptist Church will deliver the message.
First Presbyterian polka service
First Presbyterian Church, 2500 Church St. in Belton, will hold a polka service Sunday, Oct. 20.
Services start at 11 a.m. and a free Czech/German lunch will follow in the fellowship hall.
The Middletones, with Mike Middleton on accordion and Clayton Capps on tuba, will be the featured musicians.
Church of the Living God pastoral appreciation
The Church of the Living God, 924 E. Ave. E in Temple, will hold appreciation services for Pastor Elder Paul Alexander and First Lady Eldress Debra Alexander.
The theme is “A Leader Doing God’s Will” and the corresponding scripture is Acts 13:22.
One service will be held 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov 2. This service will feature local musicians. Another service will take place 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov 3. This service will feature the Rev. Mark Beach and the Ministry of Divine Purpose of Temple.
Both services are open to the public.
Grace Church fall men’s breakfast
Grace Church, 5798 FM 2484 in Salado, will hold its fall men’s breakfast 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.
The theme is “Men on a Mission”. Elder Steve Puckett and Deacon Shane Hodyniak will give a review and reflections on their recent mission trip to Southeast Asia. Jason Goings, pastor of Preaching and Vision, will moderate the discussion. The event also will include a period of worship led by Sam Ramsey, associate pastor of Worship and Community.
The event will feature a taco breakfast, a coffee bar, and fresh fruit. Cost is $10 per person and discounts are available for families. To register, visit www.GraceSalado.com/breakfast. For information contact Ron Hendrix at 858-344-2963.
Best of the Wurst at Covenant Lutheran Church
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will hold its annual The Best of the Wurst fest from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
The event will feature live music and a meal. The meal costs $10 for adults and $5 for children. The meal will include sausage, German potato salad, red cabbage and green beans. Desserts will be available for a free-will offering. Take-out plates will be available.
A craft sale and silent auction also will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit Feed My Sheep and Aware Central Texas.
First United Methodist Church upcoming events
First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple, will hold its annual fall festival 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Activities will take place on the church grounds and in the Family Life Center.
Activities will include dinner, games, booths, and Trunk r Treat. Proceeds will benefit the FUMC preschool/MDO program.
A program about the church’s stained glass windows will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the church sanctuary. Dr. Buzz Rahm will speak about the history of each window. The program is sponsored by the FUMC adult ministry and is free to the public.
For information contact the church office at 254-773-5269.
Bethel I.M. Church Usher Annual
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will celebrate its Usher Annual 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Allen Edwards and the congregation from Waymon Chapel A.M. Church in Temple will be the special guests.
Meadow Oaks Baptist anniversary
Meadow Oaks Baptist Church, 3001 Meadow Oaks Drive, will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a tree planting ceremony and a luncheon following the 11 a.m. service Sunday.
Though the official beginning of the church was on Oct. 4, church members decided to celebrate the anniversary on Oct. 13 this year. All church members, past and present, as well as friends of the church are invited to attend the worship service and stay for the tree planting ceremony. A fajita lunch will be served following the ceremony; adults may donate $10 per meal, and children will eat free.