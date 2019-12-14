Another year is coming to an end; and for that, many are grateful…that it is almost over! It has been a very trying year for a lot of God’s people and many are still waiting for the fulfillment of God’s promises.
“For yet a little while, that which is coming will come and will not delay.” (Hebrews 10:37) God is faithful! He is never late or early, but right on time. (“God’s delays are not God’s denials”). Actually, while we are waiting on the Lord, He is “working in us the desire to do His will” and to develop the character that will enable us to fulfill His will.
“The Lord will wait that He may be gracious to you, and therefore He will be exalted, that He may have mercy on you.” (Isaiah 30:18) Everything we receive from God will be by “grace through faith, and that not of ourselves, it is a gift of God.” We can’t earn it, we don’t deserve it, and we surely can’t produce it. That’s why it is called Grace – God’s unearned favor and blessing. The struggles, trials, and adversity that we have experienced this last year have been used as a preparation for that which God is about to do this next year and beyond.
God will wait until we stop focusing on ourselves and our own strength, and trust Him to do what needs to be done. The only requirement that the Lord needs from us is a “little mustard seed of faith” – to believe that He is able to do what He has said! “Abraham was fully convinced that what God had promised, God was also able to perform.” (Romans 4:21) “We believe, He performs!” He doesn’t need our help, just our faith.
The Lord is “preparing us for the place He has prepared for us.” Jesus said, “Whoever tries to hold on to his life (self-centeredness) will lose it; but whoever will lose his life (Christ-centeredness) will find it.” (Matthew 16:25) Only when we stop living for ourselves and start living for Jesus, will we experience the fulfillment of the promises of God and find our true purpose in this life.
It has been said, “Preoccupation with self leads to insanity.” I wonder how many “normal” every-day people, including Christians, are actually “border-line”. Living for yourself will drive you “nuts”. The Bible talks about a special place for these people: “The Garden of Nuts”. (Song of Solomon 6:11)
As we look forward to this New Year, we need to “forget those things that are behind, and look forward” to the fulfillment of those things that God has spoken to us. We need to leave our failures, our mistakes, and our regrets at the cross of Christ, and stop focusing on ourselves or our past, but on Jesus, who is the “Author and the Finisher of our faith”. (Psalm 138:8) – “The Lord will perfect and complete that which concerns me!”
At the Last Supper, we see that the Apostle Peter was so “full of himself”, that he was not fit “for the Master’s use”. He failed miserably when the time of testing came. Yet his failure was in God’s plan to prepare Peter for the place prepared for Him. He had to be emptied of himself so that God could fill him up with Himself. Simon Peter’s pride opened the door for Satan “to sift him like wheat.”
After being fully restored to his God-given calling by Jesus, (John 21:15-17), Peter stood up on the Day of Pentecost and preached a powerful sermon. 3,000 Jews received Jesus as the Messiah, and the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ was birthed! Pretty awesome accomplishment for a failure!
“God uses the devastation of your setbacks as the preparation of your comebacks.”
“When men see your failures, they see your end; but when God sees your failures, He sees your beginning!”
20/20 VISION - (2 Chron 20:20)
Richard Gatto
River Church Belton