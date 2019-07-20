The dog days of summer are upon us. As I child, I always assumed that these days were so named because in the extreme heat of the late summer, one of the more obvious examples of the hot temperatures were the many and obvious examples of dogs lying about in whatever shade they may find.
It was only in my later years that I discovered the fact that they were actually named after the prominence of the Dog Star in the skies above us.
And that seems to perfectly encapsulate the very essence of how I prepare for the coming fall season. School is almost upon us, fall programs and events need to be quickly firmed up. Heck, Labor Day is just around the corner.
I took a bit of vacation earlier this summer, and ever since, I’ve been trying to frantically catch up on all the things that happened while I was gone. I’ve been busy preparing for the coming fall. In short, I’ve found myself torn between wanting summer vacation to go on and on, and the very real need to get on with the incredibly countless tasks of life. And I just don’t seem to have the energy or drive that would really help me get all the things done that I would hope. It’s like the high temperature has turned me into a dog trying to find a spot of shade in the heat.
But this is not what the dog days are really all about. Rather, this is the very time when the night skies are incredibly wonderful to contemplate, the weather is warm enough to spend long nights outside, and the days are long enough to pack in a lot of accomplishments. The dog days are the very time when I need to spend even more time in prayer, in contemplation, in looking up from the everyday, to the heavenly.
Over the years I have used printed star charts, and now I have an app on my phone, that helps me to navigate and comprehend the skies. But real contemplation, real communion with the beauties of the night requires that I look up from my charts, my phone, my daily duties. There are plenty of guides for life: scriptures, podcasts, teachings from respected guides. But each of them, while it may set the stage, is no substitute for direct and personal communion with the heavens.
The dog days of summer are part of the very best night sky watching days. But I need to take some time and look up. I will get some of my summer tasks done. And some I won’t. But I will miss the whole point, if I don’t take some time to look up.