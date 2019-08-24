“But know this, that in the last days [a]perilous times will come: For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power. And from such people turn away!” — 2 Tim 3:1-6
I believe it is correct to say that we are facing very dangerous times here in America. We have two political parties with such stark differences that it is apparent there is no middle ground. Two main ideologies are at war and the people are caught in the fray. I can’t remember a time when it was ever okay to attack, maim, or kill in the name of “freedom of speech” yet we are watching this with horror every night on the news and on the internet. Any decent person will automatically become alarmed to see such events take place before their very eyes.
There are life and death battles on so many different social fronts, that I believe if we don’t stand and bring peace back to our cities and streets, we will lose our identity as not only Americans, but also as just decent humans who have to live together on this planet.
The battles we face are not new ones. These battles between good and evil and life and death, and light and darkness, have been fought in different arenas since the Fall of Adam. There can only be one remedy to the dilemma in which the citizens of our great nation now face: Jesus Christ. He is rightfully called The Prince of Peace. Only He can bring order out of chaos, and peace from war.
All believers who confess their faith in Jesus Christ and in the Father God need to unite together and fight the good fight of faith against the darkness that threatens the future of our nation for the generations that will surely follow. If the Church does not stand and fight for freedom for all, then this nation will fall and will no longer be the Christian nation our forefathers envisioned for us.
The call has gone out from the Throne Room of God to pray for this nation and her leaders, (2 Timothy 2:1-3) United we must all stand in humility in heart and faith for God to move and bring righteousness back to the streets of our cities. (2 Chronicles 7:14)
There’s a story I read some time back that I believe is worth repeating. It goes like this: “A father wanted to read a magazine but was being bothered by his little girl. She wanted to know what the United States looked like. Finally, he tore a sheet out of his new magazine on which was printed the map of the country. Tearing it into small pieces, he gave it to her and said, ‘Go into the other room and see if you can put this together. This will show you our whole country today...’
After a few minutes, she returned and handed him the map, correctly fitted and taped together. The father was surprised and asked how she had finished so quickly..
‘Oh,’ she said, ‘on the other side of the paper is a picture of Jesus. When I got all of Jesus back where He belonged, then our country just came together.’
America has a divine purpose to fulfill. Let’s begin to sincerely pray and seek the face of the Father for His protection, His path, and His purpose He has ordained for us as a people.
Jeremiah 33:3 “Call unto Me and I will answer thee and show thee great and mighty things you know not.”