The elders and congregation of First Christian Church of Temple recently recognized the 80 years of service of Theda Maxfield by naming her elder emeritus, a rarely bestowed title reserved for exceptional and exemplary leadership, the Rev. Mike Snell said in a news release.
She received a plaque and a pin during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday, Aug. 25.
The invitation to the honoree must be approved by the board of elders – charged with spiritual leadership – and the church’s governing board.
Maxfield, who retired 20 years ago from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor as assistant dean and associate professor in the nursing program, had chaired First Christian Church’s governing board and board of elders several times. She was a leader in the Christian Women’s Fellowship and in her circle and a founder and active member in many service activities.
Besides leadership in the church, she kept her nursing license active and has been president of the Temple Community Clinic, president of Church Women of Temple and an active member of UMHB retired faculty group, said her daughter, Becky Brindley of Austin. She volunteered at local hospitals and clinics.
Now 90 years old, Maxfield has only recently reduced most of her leadership roles. She lives at the Meridian of Temple and attends Sunday services conducted there by the church’s volunteers.
Brindley said Maxfield, daughter of Margie and Theodore Timatus, joined First Christian Church 80 years ago at the age of 10. She graduated with the first nursing school class at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.
“She made Christian principles the foundation of everything she did,” Brindley said in a news release. “In the family, we used to tease her that she was at the church every time the doors were open. If we were away on a Sunday, then at 9:30 a.m., we had to be at the nearest church. As kids we hated that, but of course we appreciate it now.”
“Theda has always been a role model for women in the church,” Susan Rohde, current chair of the elders, said in a news release. “She led us in so many things. When we make somebody an elder emeritus, we try to do it while they’re still young and active enough to enjoy it.”
Elders are elected for life, and the emeritus title is bestowed for life. Of the 19 elders currently serving, six, including Maxfield, have received the emeritus title.