Members of the legal profession are invited to a special time of blessing during a Red Mass 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave. in Belton.
Krista Kaulfus, associate director of communications and development at Christ the King, said all parishes in the Bell County area are invited to attend. The Rev. Sang Quan and clergy from the Killeen/Temple deanery will con-celebrate.
Christ the King is the only church in the area offering a Red Mass.
“The Diocese of Austin has one every year, and we just sort of extended it a little farther north to offer one here,” Kaulfus said.
The Red Mass invokes the blessing of the Holy Spirit, praying for guidance for judges, lawyers and others in the legal profession. It’s called the “Red” Mass because the clergy are vested in red and, and originally, the high court judges also wore red. It is celebrated annually in the Catholic Church for all members of the legal profession, regardless of their religious affiliation.
Kaulfus said several hundred people usually attend the Red Mass at Christ the King. She said they will not be praying for specific initiatives or parties, but for the legal community overall.
“It’s simply a time to pray for the wisdom of those who are in the administration of justice,” she said. “We know that they make difficult decisions every day, and so we’re first and foremost just praying for them to have the wisdom to administer justice.”
Kaulfus said all denominations are welcome to attend and many of the legal professionals who will be at the Red Mass are not Catholic.
“So while it is a Mass, everyone is invited to attend and participate regardless of any religious affiliation,” she said.