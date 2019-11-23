Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton will recognize its 50-year history with a Jubilee Celebration on Sunday.
A Jubilee Mass will begin 10:30 a.m. tomorrow at the Bell County Expo Center, followed by a lunch reception. The Saturday Vigil Mass at 5 p.m. will take place as usual at Christ the King, 210 E. 24th Ave.
Krista Kaulfus, associate director of communications and development said the church normally has three services on Sunday, but the church building won’t accommodate the entire parish for one Mass.
“So we elected to go to the Expo Center so we could worship together as one community,” she said. “We have a large Spanish-speaking population, so we wanted to just make sure we were all together at one time on one day.”
Kaulfus said the Jubilee Mass will include music in English and Spanish, and will feature the combined English and Spanish choirs.
Special guests will include the Most Rev. Joe Vasquez, Bishop of Austin, and the Very Rev. James Misko, Vicar General and former pastor at Christ the King.
Immediately following the Jubilee Mass, a roast beef lunch will be served in the Assembly Hall. A slideshow will be presented, and fun activities for children will be provided.
Golf carts will be available to transport the mobility challenged from the Expo Center parking lot to the main floor for Mass. Anyone needing transport should pull up to the main entrance by 10 a.m. where a member of the Knights of Columbus will direct them to the appropriate parking location and pick them up in the taxi. From there they will be driven to the elevator to get to the Expo’s main floor.