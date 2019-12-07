Hanging seasonal décor is a traditional way to prepare for the holidays. At Foundation United Methodist Church in Temple, decorating the church is a group effort to help usher in the Christmas season.
Members of the congregation gathered the evening of Saturday, Nov. 30, for the annual Hanging of the Greens service. After pulling the decorations down from the attic and enjoying a pancake supper, members placed the decorations during a worship service.
Clinton Sharp, youth minister, said the Hanging of the Greens service is meant to prepare both the building and the congregation for Advent.
“So kind of how it works is there’s different scripture readings that go through the service, and then different responsive readings as well,” he said. “So we’re hanging specific things in preparation for Advent; for that time of the year when we’re preparing for Christ’s coming, for Christmas.”
Sharp said each of the responsive readings is different and corresponds with a decoration. One reading is for the garland that goes around the sanctuary; another is for the wreaths that are hung on the doors.
“And then we put up what’s called a Chrismon tree,” he said. “Basically, it’s a Christmas tree, but it has ornaments on it that remind us of Jesus, essentially.”
He said the church has done a Hanging of the Greens service for several years, but it occasionally has been held on Sunday morning instead of Saturday evening.
Sharp said preparing for Advent is meant to not only mark the season celebrating the birth of Jesus, but prepare for the day he returns.
“So it’s kind of like a twofold season of celebration and preparation for his coming,” he said.
He said during every Sunday morning service of Advent, a candle on the Advent wreath will be lit. Each candle represents hope, peace, joy and love. The fifth candle, representing Christ, is lit on Christmas Eve.
“So all of these things are just meant to prepare our hearts and our minds for that time we celebrate Jesus’ coming,” he said.
Foundation United Methodist Church will offer Christmas Eve services 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. The church will also present a children’s Christmas pageant during worship Sunday, Dec. 22 to celebrate and prepare for the holiday.