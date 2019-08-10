Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult evening class is now registering members for next year’s 30-week Bible study of “Red Sea to the Jordan River”. The study encompasses Exodus, Leviticus and Numbers.
Beginning Sept. 9, the class will meet 7:30-9 p.m. Mondays in the small sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Belton, located at Sixth Street and Main Street. The class is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or married couples.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. Questions are then discussed in groups.
The class will break for Christmas and spring vacations and finish at the end of April 2020.
For information or to register, contact the class coordinator at 254-773-1842 or visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
Corinth Baptist Church events
Corinth Baptist Church, 321 S. 10th St. in Temple, will hold its 13th Youth Annual 6:45 p.m. today.
The theme of the event is “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works” and the corresponding scripture is Ephesians 2:10. Music will be provided by the youth choir.
The event will include performances by the praise team, the drill team, instrumental praise and guest performances.
The church also will hold a Mission Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
The theme for the workshop is “Traveling Life’s Highway Through Prayer” and the corresponding scripture is 2nd Thessalonians 3:1.
The event will include five speakers: Sis. Cheryl Jones from Shorter Chapel AME Church; Min. Willie Ballard from Bethel AME Church; the Rev. Michael Easter from Corinth Baptist Church; Min. Elverna Turner from Corinth Baptist Church; and the Rev. Leola Gay from Kingdom Builders International Ministry.
A continental breakfast and light lunch will be served. The fee is $10.
New Life Prayer revival
New Life Prayer, 919 S. 17th St. in Temple, will hold a nightly fellowship revival 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, through Friday, Aug. 16.
The theme for the event is “The Water Gate Revival”.
Bethel I.M. Church events
The senior choir of Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will celebrate its annual 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Hallie Tolbert and the congregation from Westside Baptist Church in Killeen will be the special guests.
Bethel I.M. Church will hold an 11th pastoral anniversary celebration for the Rev. George E. Feagin and his wife 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Dr. U.C. Barnes and the congregation from Corinth M.B. Church will be the special guests.
Mooreville Clays for Christ
Mooreville Clays for Christ will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Weber’s Guns, 14757 N. Interstate 35 frontage road in Troy.
Cost for an individual shooter is $125 and teams of four cost $450. Mulligans also will be available for $20.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Mooreville United Methodist Church, which burned in a fire in February.
For information contact Ryan Ford at ford272121@gmail.com or 254-420-8899.
Submission guidelines
Church news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.