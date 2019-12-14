St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe and La Posada
St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Salado will celebrate The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe and La Posada tonight with a procession through the village, followed by a festival dinner.
Participants will gather at the Salado Museum, 601 N. Main Street, at 5 p.m. to walk through the village to represent Mary and Joseph’s search for an inn. The procession will end at the church, located at 881 N. Main Street, where a bilingual Eucharist service will begin at 6 p.m. in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Following the service, dinner will be served in the Parish Hall.
The community is invited to attend. The church will provide tamales, and everyone is encouraged to bring a side dish.
St. Paul United Methodist Church Christmas Eve service
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2407 W. Ave. P in Temple, will hold a Christmas Eve service 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
The event will include singing of carols, lighting candles and a communion. The event is open to the public.
For information call 254-778-3851.
Memorial Baptist Church Senior Ministry
The Senior Ministry group at Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. Fifth St. in Temple, will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Dec. 19, in the church’s fellowship hall. The meeting will begin at 10:45 a.m. with coffee and fellowship. At 11 a.m. the Celebration Choir from the First Baptist Church in Temple will perform a Christmas concert.
Following the concert, a barbecue lunch will be served. Those who attend are asked to bring a covered dish to complement the barbecue. After lunch a short fellowship will follow with the Rev. Charles Grisham leading the group with singing and a devotional.
The meeting is open to all area senior adults. For information call Dr. Edna Bridges at 254-778-7091.
Benefit musical
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will hold a benefit musical 5 p.m. today. The musical program will benefit Tommie Lee Harris, the church’s minister of music, who has been going through serious health issues.
Heritage Country Church expansion
Heritage Country Church, 9929 Lark Trail in Salado, invites the public to its 10 a.m. service this Sunday to celebrate its plans for expansion.
The church’s building program will be completed in three phases. With more than 16,000 square feet of space, the building plans include the church; a fellowship hall suitable for weddings and community needs; and an event center for outreach purposes.
Outreach programs include rodeo events; pioneer cooking events; archery and hunting and fishing events; and gospel concerts and special speakers.
Greater Belton Church of God in Christ revival
Greater Belton Church of God in Christ, 1122 W. Second Ave. in Belton, will hold a two-day revival Dec. 19-20 at 7:30 p.m. each night.
The theme is “Return to the Lord Your God” and the corresponding scripture is Joel 2:13-15.
District Missionary Gladis Barr from the Victoria District Church of God in Christ will be the keynote speaker.
The revival is open to the public.
