A dense wood-fed hearth giving its heat continuously throughout the long winter night. A flickering candle that burns and burns because it has a peculiarly long wick. A subtle stovetop simmer refusing to grow cold. Images depicting a particular type of Christian attribute often rendered in the biblical text as “patient.”
Interestingly, it’s not always translated that way. Sometimes the word appears as “long suffering,” “persevere,” “forbear,” or “long-lived.” It means being ready to burn a long time.
Often life has us waiting. A parent waits for their child to come home at night. A student waits for the essay to come back with a final grade. We wait for medical results, tire rotations, and websites to load. We inhabit a world that makes us wait. How do we handle those moments? At what point does our patience run out? Well, sure, it is different for different folks. Some are naturally even-keeled and some are wound up pretty tight. Isn’t patience, however, a trait we can cultivate with intentional self-discipline? I believe it is. We choose, after all, to become impatient; couldn’t we choose patience instead.
“Love is patient” (1 Corinthians 13:4). Patient, as a biblical term, refers to the calm restraint of anger or frustration. This word pictures a person whose feelings for someone else are so passionate that he doesn’t easily give up or bow out; instead, he keeps on going and going and going, even though the other person doesn’t quickly respond. It means being prepared to burn a long time. It’s more than just waiting; we can do that grudgingly with an increasingly sour attitude.
Instead, patience is a beautiful virtue flowing from a heart attuned to seeing the big picture. A patient person endures through a difficult task or an ornery person, with a commitment to complete their responsibility. Indeed, we do have a responsibility to one another. Christ has called us to love one another, and love is patient.
Whether it is driving home after work or listening to a neighbor share their heartbreak over a broken relationship, we ought to respond with patience. Maybe it’s a spouse with whom we’re upset. Remember… “Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous or selfish. It does not become angry or keep a record of wrongs. It, instead, bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends.” Do not choose to let the fire of your love for others become extinguished. Do not allow the embers of your patience to grow cold. Even in their unlovable moments, choose patience. Choose a slow burn.