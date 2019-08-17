J.A.I.L. banquet set Oct. 10 at Bell Co. Expo Center
Jim Young, Restorative Justice Ministry coordinator for Texas Baptist Men, will be the keynote speaker during the 31st Anniversary of J.A.I.L. (Jesus Acts in Inmates Lives) Ministry banquet set 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
J.A.I.L. Ministry is a not-for-profit ministry that provides services to Bell County Jail inmates, former inmates, victims, their families, and law enforcement professionals. The annual banquet is the major fundraiser for the ministry.
Reservations may be made online at www.jailmin.org, or by contacting the ministry. For additional banquet information contact Steve Cannon, executive director for J.A.I.L. Ministry, at 254-933-8506 or email stevecannon@jailmin.org.
St. Monica’s Homecoming Festival
St. Monica’s Catholic Church, 306 S. Nolan Ave. in Cameron, will hold its annual Homecoming Festival on Sunday.
The day will begin with a Spanish mass at 7 a.m., followed by polka mass at 10 a.m. with music provided by Czech and Then Some out of Ennis.
A picnic and games will begin after mass. All game booths will be open at noon. There will be several new games this year, as well as a country store, Bingo from noon to 4 p.m. and a live auction beginning at 3:30 p.m.
A horseshoe tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Registration will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per team.
Barbecue beef and sausage plates will be available for $10 each. Serving will begin at 10:30 a.m. and be available until sell out, and a drive through line for to-go plates will be open.
Hopewell Baptist Church anniversary
Hopewell Baptist Church, 11411 Berry Road in Moody (Whitehall) will celebrate its 140th church anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday.
Dr. George R. Harrison and the congregation from First Baptist Church N.B.C. in Waco will be the special guests.
The celebration is open to the public.
Moms in Prayer at Holland First Baptist Church
Moms in Prayer International will meet 10 a.m. weekly starting Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the First Baptist Church, 506 Dixie Drive in Holland. The group is a Christ-centered interdenominational prayer ministry made up of mothers, grandmothers, aunts and any woman who desires to pray for children and schools.
Those who attend are asked to enter the church through the door on the south near the offices. For information contact Rayetta Hendrix at 254-657-2682.
Eighth Street Baptist Church special events
Eighth Street Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple, will celebrate its Family and Friends Day 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Willie E. Robertson, pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church, will deliver the sermon. Music will be provided by the choirs of Macedonia and Eighth Street under the direction of Lydia Dawson. Debbie Wilson and Bertina Henry are co-chairpersons of the program.
The church also will hold a back-to-school prayer during the worship service 10 a.m. Sunday. The congregation prays for students, teachers and school personnel during this annual event.
Kingdom Builders magazine
Kingdom Builders International Ministries, 901 E. Young Ave. in Temple, has announced that the ministry now has a magazine, “Leaders on the Front Line,” available for purchase.
The magazine highlights the work that spiritual and civic leaders do in the community. For information or to order the magazine, visit www.kbiministry.org.
First Church of God in Christ pastoral anniversary
First Church of God in Christ, 1005 S. Terrace St. in Temple, will hold a fifth anniversary celebration for the pastor, Aadrien Crossley, and his wife, LaTasha, at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Gilbert Gillum from Living Word Church of God in Christ in Waco.
Bethel I.M. Church pastoral anniversary
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will hold a celebration for the 11th pastoral anniversary for the Rev. George E. Feagin and his wife at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Dr. U.C. Barnes and the congregation from Corinth M.B. Church will be the special guests.
