The annual Polka Worship and German meal at St. John Lutheran Church in Bartlett will take place Sunday, Sept. 15. The church is located at 30650 State Highway 95, one mile north of Bartlett.
Worship will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be led by the Rev. Ardene Wuthrich. The liturgy and hymns will be accompanied by the Praha Brothers Polka Band.
Longtime church member Nelwyn Persky said the hour-long service is all conducted to polka or waltz music.
“It actually goes through a fairly standard Lutheran liturgy cycle, but instead of the usual responses and hymns that would be sung, Pastor Wuthrich has found and has written words to polka music that follow that liturgical sequence of gathering and praise and prayer and worship and then sending,” she said.
Persky said it gives a much more upbeat feeling to the worship service.
After worship, a home-cooked German meal will be served in the recreation center. Plates will cost $10 and include sausage, sauerkraut, slaw, brown beans, potato salad, pickles and homemade bread. Tickets will be available at the door. Serving will continue until 1 p.m. and takeout plates will be available. Desserts will also be available for purchase.
Persky said anyone is welcome to attend the worship service and meal.
“We have more than 300 people come for that Sunday,” she said. “It’s a really special event, and there’s always room for more. We really have a lot of people come, and almost everybody who can stays for lunch because it’s just such a community occasion.”
For more information, call the church at 254-527-3341.