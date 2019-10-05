Blessing of the Animals
St. Francis Episcopal Church, Christ Episcopal Church and Covenant Lutheran will join together to hold the annual Blessing of the Animals event 10 a.m. today at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
All kinds of pets are welcome at this annual free event. The event pays tribute to St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint for ecologists — a title honoring his love for animals and nature.
Life Chain event
Life Chain, an event featuring prayer and the carrying of signage calling for an end to abortion, will take place Sunday along South 31st Street in Temple.
Those who attend will display signs such as “abortion kills children,” “Jesus forgives and heals,” and “pray to end abortion.”
The group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Chick-Fil-A restaurant on South 31st Street. For information call Milton Hensley at 254-718-0770 or visit www.lifechain.net.
Ocker Brethren Church annual harvest supper
Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Zabcikville (Temple), will hold its annual harvest supper 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The event will feature community fellowship and a potluck meal. Free donations will support the charitable work of the congregation. The Christian Sisters will have a “Country Store” with baked goods, Rada cutlery and other items for sale. The church’s youth group will have carnival games to raise funds for the youth department.
The event is open to the public.
Divine Messengers musical
The Divine Messengers music group will hold its 17th annual anniversary musical 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church, 2306 S. FM 116 in Copperas Cove.
The theme of the event is “Trials and Tribulations” and the corresponding scripture is James 1:2-3.
Guest performers will include the Gospel Travelers with the Travelettes, Truenice Shaw Ministries Marylyn Taylor and Co., the New Gospel Holy Tones, and the Gospel Starz.
The event is free and open to the public.
Bethel I.M. Usher’s Annual
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will hold its Usher’s Annual 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
The Rev. Allen Edwards and the congregation from Wayman Chapel A.M. Church in Temple will be the special guests.
Best of the Wurst at Covenant Lutheran Church
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will hold its annual The Best of the Wurst fest from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
The event will feature live music and a meal. The meal costs $10 for adults and $5 for children. The meal will include sausage, German potato salad, red cabbage and green beans. Desserts will be available for a free-will offering. Take-out plates will be available.
Proceeds will benefit Feed My Sheep and Aware Central Texas.
Paul’s Journey concert
A gospel concert featuring quartet Paul’s Journey will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado.
Dyess Grove fall festival
Dyess Grove Baptist Church, 10771 Stringtown Road in Temple, will hold a fall festival 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
The event will include games, food, hay rides, inflatables, face painting and other activities. For information call 816-223-7845.
St. Matthew fall festival
Saint Matthew Catholic Church, 14051 US 190 in Rogers, will hold its annual fall festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The event will include food, prize drawings, a bake sale, children’s games, and live music from The Good Ole Boys band. Plates of barbecue pulled pork and Slovacek’s sausage will be available for $10. To-go plates also will be available.
St. Stephen fall festival
Saint Stephen Catholic Church, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado, will hold a fall festival 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
The event will include food, games, a car show, and live and silent auctions. A barbecue plates catered by Johnnie’s BBQ of Salado also will be available.
4U Conference
The 4U Conference ministry will hold a conference Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 15-16, at the Killeen Civic and Convention Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, food and vending will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The conference will start at 1 p.m. and end by 8 p.m. On Wednesday, Oct. 16, vending and check-in will be held 8:30-9 a.m. The conference will begin at 9 a.m. and end by 5 p.m.
The theme is “Believe Big!” Speakers include the Rev. Marsha Hoxworth, the Rev. Brad Levens, Dr. Sonjanette Crossley and Evangelist Dee Levens. The event will include anointed teachings and times of worship and prayer.
Registration is $29 for two days or $15 for one day. For information visit www.4uconferences.com.
Community Outreach Festival
The International Leaders in Christ Coalition will host a Community Outreach Festival 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Jones Park, 1102 W. Ave. H in Temple.
This event is designed to reach out to the homeless, less fortunate and those standing in need to create awareness in the community of available resources for those in need. The event is free and open to the public and will include drawings, food, gospel entertainment and resources.
For more information, contact Pastor Regina Kindred-Sauls or Pastor Maria Martinez at 254-421-7981 or 254-493-2946.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship special speaker
Michael Donahue, Temple College director of fine arts, will give a special presentation 10 a.m. Sunday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bell County, 1726 Morgan’s Point Road in Belton.
Donahue will speak about lessons learned from his work at the Little Big Horn Battlefield Monument as well as his 40 years of research about the man and events around “Custer’s Last Stand”.
Feast of Tabernacles
The Church of God Proclaiming the Kingdom and 7th Day Congregation Eddy has announced a joint Feast of Tabernacles event. The first service will take place 10 a.m. Oct. 12. The event concludes with the observance of the Last Great Day Festival on Oct. 19 with the final church service at 10 a.m. and the Last Great Day officially ending at sundown.
All activities will be at the 7th Day Congregation Eddy church building, 1015 Eagle Drive in Eddy.
For information contact Nick Linville, festival coordinator, at 254-290-4140.
First United Methodist Church Moody event
First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Sixth St. in Moody, will hold a fundraiser for the Methodist Activity Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11-12.
Events will include a garage sale, food truck and booths for local vendors. For information call Ed Thompson at 817-614-4227.
