St. Monica’s Catholic Church Homecoming Festival
St. Monica’s Catholic Church, 306 S. Nolan Ave. in Cameron, will hold a Homecoming Festival Sunday, Aug. 18. The event will feature a Spanish Mass at 7 a.m. and a Polka Mass at 10 a.m. with music by Czech and Then Some from Ennis.
Barbecue plates, hamburgers and tamales will be available for purchase starting at 10:30 a.m. Game booths will open at noon and bingo will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Registration for a horseshoe tournament will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the tournament will begin at 1 p.m. A live auction will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Men’s breakfast at Grace Church
Grace Church Salado, 5898 FM 2484, will hold a men’s breakfast event 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
The topic is “Faith, Sports and Leadership in Action”. The event’s speakers include college football Hall of Fame coach Grant Teaff, professional football agent and author J. Drew Pittman and his son, Eli Pittman.
They will discuss what it means to live a life of faith as a coach, professional, father, son and teammate. Sam Ramsey will lead the worship.
Advance tickets are $10 per person and are available online through Aug. 13 at gracesalado.com/breakfast. Tickets at the door will be available for $15 per person.
Ferguson Family concert
The Ferguson Family music group will perform a concert 6:30 p.m. today, at Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado.
A light meal and dessert will be served following the concert. A love offering will be collected.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult evening class is now registering members for next year’s 30-week Bible study of “Red Sea to the Jordan River”. The study encompasses Exodus, Leviticus and Numbers.
Beginning Sept. 9, the class will meet 7:30-9 p.m. Mondays in the small sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Belton, located at Sixth Street and Main Street. The class is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or married couples.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. Questions are then discussed in groups.
The class will break for Christmas and spring vacations and finish at the end of April 2020.
For information or to register, contact the class coordinator at 254-773-1842 or visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
Bethel I.M. Senior Choir Annual
The Senior Choir of Bethel I.M. Church will celebrate its Annual on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 at the church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple.
There will be a musical at 6 p.m. on Aug. 9. The celebration will conclude 3:30 p.m. Aug. 11.
The Rev. Hallie Tolbert and the congregation from Westside Baptist Church in Killeen will be the special guests.
Submission guidelines
Church news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.