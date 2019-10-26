A Halloween concert to benefit the area’s homeless has no goblins or witches but plenty of dark and stormy music.
“Music to Help Others,” part of Christ Episcopal Church’s ongoing music ministry to help local charities, will feature a Halloween concert featuring music full of mystery and surprises.
The concert will be in the church, 300 N. Main St., on Sunday, Oct. 27, beginning at 4 p.m. Featured performers will be Dr. Leon Couch III, organist and pianist; Gerald Nicholas, tenor; and a string quartet featuring Mary Fairlie and Temple College musicians.
Admission is $5 and additional donations will be accepted. Reservations are unnecessary.
The beneficiary will be St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple, a United Way agency. St. Vincent De Paul operates a food pantry and thrift store to benefit the needy of East Bell County.
The Sunday afternoon concert series is a continuing ministry of the church. The concerts, featuring local musicians, have raised more than $12,000 for area charities, food banks and medical clinics serving the poor.
The Halloween-themed program focuses on classical works, some of which have been used in movies and TV shows, to create an otherworldly atmosphere. Among the compositions will be Adagio in G minor for violin, strings, and organ , attributed to Albinoni, and Beethoven’s Tempest Sonata, a brooding work. The Albinoni work was featured in such diverse films as the 1981 made-for-TV mystery “Murder in Texas,” starring Katharine Ross and Sam Elliott, and 1975 “Rollerball.”
Nicholas will be the tenor soloist for Schubert’s “Der Doppelgänger,” a somber work about an empty house. Couch will also present two organ works by Bach, the Toccata and Fugue in D Minor and the sublime “Come, Sweetest Death, Come Blessed Rest,” arranged by Virgil Fox.
St. Vincent de Paul has become a safe haven for many of the homeless and poor. St. Vincent De Paul’s mission is to serve the community and is run by volunteers and homeless volunteers, said Caitlyn West, assistant executive director and director of ministry.
The homeless volunteers are paid $5 a day for their work at the store. Duties include moving donated furniture, sweeping the thrift store floor, straightening displays, unpacking and sorting through donated clothes and helping with pickups and deliveries.
The St. Vincent de Paul food pantry serves more than 250 people each week receiving food donated by local businesses and supporters.
St. Vincent De Paul is part of local coalition that serves the homeless and poor. With funds provided by the United Way of Central Texas, St. Vincent provides funding to Feed My Sheep to help the homeless obtain necessary papers, help pay for utilities and other needs.