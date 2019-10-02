Dottie Compton, founder and executive director of Creative Outreach Ministries and New Life Women’s Center in Montgomery County, will be the guest speaker for the upcoming Ladies’ Retreat event set at Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple. The retreat will be held 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The title of the retreat is “He Loves Me”. Through her experiences in street evangelism, major outreach events, and life coaching, Compton seeks to help individuals encounter God through relevant application of God’s Word in their daily lives.