Love unlocks many doors, gratitude and thanks keeps them coming. In a few days many will embark on long road trips, planes and trains to get to our loved ones for the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
However, with all of the festive grandeur that the media will pump out during the next two to three weeks, I have to ask the question: What happens when it’s all over with? Another question that comes to mind is this, as believers do we treat these days different than any other; the right answer is “no”.
The power in thank you and gratitude will manifest the many blessings God has for us. In addition, God loves to hear praises, and thanks. In the 22rd division of Psalms verse 3 “But thou art holy, O thou that inhabitest the praises of Israel.” What better place to begin every day for the rest of your life, telling the Lord thank you. I am fully persuaded that God dwells only in clean vessels. It is in him the Lord Almighty inherited nature to bless his children. We lift up our thanks and gratitude for what he has done. Christ has canceled the penalty of sin, humanity surely deserves. For all know this John 3:16 “For God so loved the world he sent his only begotten son.” One key element to seeing the Lord manifesting in our lives is by accepting his wonderful gift of gratitude.
Within the book of Hebrews we see the high priests, who were not born of the spirit and without power. They were not able to able to save us, but with the help of the law they could only identify sin, but not atone for it. However, in Hebrews 7:24-26, “For such an high priest became us, who is holy, harmless, undefiled, separate from sinners, and made higher than the heavens.” For this and a plethora of other reasons, is why we show gratitude. Christ being born of the spirit, sent by the father and paid the ultimate atonement for sin. This is the gift that keeps on giving. The power lies within us all now, via the power of his resurrection and Holy Spirit. Giving thanks moves God’s heart and hand closer to every one of our circumstances.
Picture a child giving thanks for new bicycle. And the parent loves to hear the child’s praise. Next is the starting of a chain and chemical reaction that begins to operate deep within that parent’s heart. The bike begets a tablet, the parents hands slowly move from the pockets full of change. And the Father or Mother says to the child, how can I say no, how can I not bless you. For they heard the child’s cry and the place of its residence and in similar behavior to God the father, they both begin to open and close doors that no one move, open or shut. In the 147th division of Psalms verse 1 we find this “Praise ye the LORD: for it is good to sing praises unto our God; for it is pleasant; and praise is comely.”
It is a wonderful thing to be giving God the glory. I like to share a thought with you: if a nation, or persons can provoke God to anger and wrath, then surely a nation or persons can provoke God to protect, heal, bless, fulfill and grant to them the desirer’s of their heart. And keep this in mind in the book of Numbers 23 verse 19 shows the integrity of God, he is obviously greater than man; in addition, God cannot lie. Won’t he do it!
In conclusion, if it had not been for the Lord who is on our side, where would we be? Within the book of Lamentations 3:22-23 “It is of the LORD’S mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not.”
The Lord’s gratitude is beyond any measure; it literally saved us and yields us life naturally and spiritually. With each awakening day we experience let us get lifted in our hearts thus making our hearts glad. And oh so eager to utter in my opinion, two of the most powerful words in the English vocabulary: Thank you!