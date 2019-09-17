Once known as social taboo, child abuse and maltreatment are issues worldwide. According to the Children’s Advocacy Center, about 175 Texas children will be victims of abuse on any given day. About 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before they reach adulthood. Let’s put this into perspective. With approximately 7.4 million children in Texas, this equals 740,000 child victims of sexual abuse. In 2018, Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center provided initial and follow-up care on approximately 800 encounters for Bell and surrounding counties. It is our job to educate community partners on the types and effects of abuse, the warning signs, and how to report it.
Child abuse and maltreatment occur in several forms: physical abuse, neglect, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, exposure to intimate partner violence, and medical child abuse (medical neglect and Munchausen syndrome by proxy). There is a wide range of risk factors that predispose the vulnerable children to abuse, including the child’s age, the mother’s age, socioeconomic status, marital status, mental health of parents, drug or alcohol abuse, and depressed or stressed parents. Though these are known risk factors, child abuse spans race, ethnicities and socioeconomic status. This could be happening in your own backyard.
Child abuse can cause immediate effects on the child. According to a 2017 study on spanking and adult mental health impairment, there are long-term effects of adverse childhood experiences. Children can be physically devastated for the rest of their lives. They are more likely to engage in sexual activity at an early age as well as tobacco use, illicit drug use, and suicide. Multiple forms of trauma put children at a high risk for long-term health issues such as heart disease, lung disease, hepatitis, depression, and diabetes. Abused and neglected children are more likely to be arrested for juvenile crime and more likely to be arrested as an adult, according to the National Institute of Justice. Given these outcomes, it is very important to recognize signs and report abuse.
Signs of child abuse include changes in emotional behavior, changes in eating, changes in sleep patterns, unexplained injuries, drop in grades at school, regressing to younger behaviors (i.e., a potty trained child begins to urinate on self or in the bed), inappropriate sexual behaviors, multiple doctor’s visits in different areas, and a history of complex medical conditions with little to no supporting evidence.
How can you help? The crime of child abuse and neglect is hard to recognize and is difficult for victims to talk about. We cannot turn a blind eye to child abuse and neglect. If anyone suspects child abuse, do not hesitate to report it. Call the police or 911, call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400, or tell a trusted adult. Start a conversation with your children about child abuse, be alert, and know the signs. Together we can eradicate child abuse and maltreatment one child at a time.
Camille Miles, BSN, RN, CA-CP SANE is a forensic coordinator at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center