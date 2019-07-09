Blood drive set July 14
The Westphalia Knights of Columbus will hold a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 14, at the Westphalia Parish Hall, 144 County Road 3000, Lott (off Highway 320) in Westphalia. The Baylor Scott & White Blood Center will be set up inside the Parish Hall (not in a bus). Everyone who donates will receive a free sausage and pancake breakfast from the Knights of Columbus. A photo ID is required to donate blood. For information or to sign up to donate or come to the breakfast please contact Ken Jezisek at 512-927-6581.
Support groups
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Rosewood Assisted Living, 5700 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen. The group will hold two meetings 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. One meeting will take place at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. Use the entrance on the valet parking side of the hospital and take the elevator to the fifth floor, conference room 5G31. The other meeting will take place at Rosewood Assisted Living in Killeen. NAMI meetings are open to anyone interested in mental illness and its impact on the community. For information call 254-771-3638.
An Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiver support group meets 10 a.m. Thursdays at the Central Texas Council of Governments, Area Agency on Aging, 2180 N. Main. St. in Belton. For information call 254-770-2336.
Crohns and Colitis Foundation, 5:30-7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month Desk 3B GI conference room on the third floor of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple; except for holidays. For information, call 254-724-4485 or 254-724-3574.
The Jaywalkers Group of Alcoholics Anonymous/Al-Anon meets 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays for a Big Book Study at the U-Haul building at 409 N. Highway 95 (across from the Dollar General) in Little River-Academy.
Overeaters Anonymous holds open meetings 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2897 Oakdale Drive in Temple. The meeting takes place in the education building (left side entrance). For information call Ann at 254-563-5455.
The Compassionate Friends chapter of Temple meets 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at 803 S. Fifth St. in Temple. The support group is for families who have lost a child, regardless of age. For information call Sue Hamby at 254-228-6473 or Janet Sutton at 254-718-9502.
Take Off Pounds Simply (TOPS) meets 9:15 a.m. Thursdays at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple. For information call 254-721-0541.
Alcoholics Anonymous has announced multiple meetings in the Temple area. The Brown Bag Group meets 12:15 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Serenity Group meets 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday and also 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Tem-Bel Group meets 8 p.m. daily. All meetings take place at 902 S. Main St. in Temple.