Dogs are often considered “man’s best friend” for their loyal companionship. However, without the right care and caution, any interaction with a dog can quickly become dangerous and lead to injury and lasting physical and emotional damage. Each year, approximately 4 million people in the U.S. suffer from dog bites. Children, especially those aged 5-9, have the highest risk of being bitten. It is important for parents and children to understand the warning signs that a dog is about to bite and how to create an environment that minimizes the chances that a bite will occur.
Dog bites are most commonly caused by dogs owned by the victim’s family or neighbors. While many dogs are naturally laid back, it is important to understand that any dog may attack if it feels threatened or scared. One of the best ways for parents to prevent a potential bite is to be present with their child. Parents should never leave a young child unattended with a dog, even if it is their own dog. Children are less likely to detect the dog’s body language or understand the types of behavior that may threaten or scare a dog. Children also need to understand that dogs are naturally territorial. Common objects that dogs feel the need to protect include food and toys. Children should be taught to respect a dog’s territory and to never take food or toys directly from their mouths. They must also learn not to disturb dogs when they feel most vulnerable, such as when they are eating, sleeping, or caring for puppies.
Extra care must be taken when the dog is not owned by the family. Children should never approach an unfamiliar dog. There is always a risk that the dog could possess a serious infection such as rabies. If a child is going to pet a dog owned by a friend or neighbor, they should let the dog sniff them before reaching to pet, and they should keep their movements slow and steady. Sudden movements toward a dog can startle it and provoke defensive behavior.
Children need to understand what it looks like when a dog is becoming agitated or aggressive. Common signs include curling their lips, turning their heads, and growling. The most effective way to teach a child to look for these signs is to show them a video, which easily can be found online. If a child is ever in a situation in which they are confronted by an aggressive dog, they should never run away, scream, or make direct eye contact. Dogs have a natural instinct to chase moving objects, become stimulated by loud noises, and interpret direct eye contact as a sign of aggression. In these situations, it is advised for children to remain calm and become still “like a tree” with their feet together and arms against their chest. If knocked to the ground, it is recommended to lie face down “like a log” with legs together and hands covering the ears. Without movement, the dog will become less stimulated, lose interest, and walk away.
Fortunately, many of us have had only positive interactions with our canine companions. To ensure that it stays that way, it is important for parents and children to know how to safely interact with our own dogs and unfamiliar dogs. Please talk to your children about how to best approach and interact with the dogs they meet so they can avoid injury and stay safe.
Cory Ziegler is a medical student at Texas A&M University Health Science Center in Temple.