Think about the last time you took your child or adolescent to the doctor. Do you recall the care provider discussing transition of care? The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that healthcare providers begin discussing the transition of healthcare with their patients around age 12.
The term “transition of care” refers to transitioning a person’s healthcare from a pediatric provider to an adult provider, or a pediatric model to an adult model. This can happen in several ways. One is transitioning from a pediatrician to a family medicine provider or internal medicine provider. Another way is continuing to see the same physician, such as a family practice provider, but transitioning from a parent-doctor model to a patient-doctor model.
It’s important to remember that this is not a checkbox during one checkup visit. This should be an ongoing discussion between your healthcare provider, your child, and yourself. This conversation can include resources for you, your family and your adolescent such as facilities or providers who are willing to take young adult patients, making a transition plan and encouraging your adolescent to engage actively in their appointment. A very common way to engage your child in their healthcare is for the provider to talk with him or her one-on-one for a portion of the visit. This allows your child to practice speaking with a healthcare provider on their own. This also helps to ensure that our young patients can discuss and explain their medical history and recite their medications.
Each healthcare provider approaches this topic differently. It is important to ask questions during each visit and ask for advice and resources. This will help to ensure that your adolescent stays healthy into adulthood.
A few tips for making this process go as smoothly as possible:
Ask your healthcare provider how long they will see your adolescent.
Have your adolescent spend time with their provider one-on-one, so they can become comfortable discussing their healthcare needs and asking questions.
As your child gets older, explain how to make appointments and medication refills.
Once they understand the above process, allow them to complete those tasks with your supervision.
Make a transition plan with your primary care physician.
Many clinics have a policy statement regarding this topic. A copy could be requested during a routine visit.
Begin researching adult providers early. There is often a long wait to get a new patient appointment.
Give feedback to your provider about their transition process. They are always looking for ways to make this process easier and more efficient for their patients.
If you are interested in learning more about transitioning to adult care services, please contact engage@BSWHealth.org for information about Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center’s broadcast of the Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital 20th Annual Transition Conference Oct 24-25.
Dr. Marissa Davis is a pediatric resident at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.