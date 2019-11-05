Feed My Sheep free children’s clinic
The Feed My Sheep program will hold a free children’s clinic from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave. in Temple. Free shoes will be available for children at this event.
The clinic is exclusively for uninsured and homeless children and teens. No appointment is necessary. The clinic operates on a first-come, first-served basis. A parent/guardian must attend the clinic with their child for services. Free services include wellness exams, sports physicals, vision and dental screening. Free and low-cost medications will be provided as needed.
Medicare 101
“Medicare 101,” an education seminar, will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. Medicare specialist Lee B. Green will provide an overview of Medicare and will address topics such as how to sign up, costs, and an overview of the different parts of the program. The seminars are free and open to the public.
Walk With a Doc
Walk With a Doc, a healthy living program sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health and the Temple Mayor’s Council on Physical Fitness, is held 9 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at Miller Park, located at 1919 N. First St. in Temple. The program features a guest speaker followed by a walk around the park. For information email Brenda.Wallin@bswhealth.org.
Hospice volunteers
Baylor Scott & White Hospice in Temple is seeking volunteers to help support hospice families. Volunteers will work with professional staff to provide patient and family support. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old; have the ability to actively listen; and a satisfactory criminal background check; and have the ability to work with little supervision. For information or to volunteer, call 254-724-4090.
Support groups
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Rosewood Assisted Living, 5700 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen. Use the front entrance facing the expressway and meet in the TV room. Meetings are open to anyone interested in mental illness and its impact on the community. For information call 254-771-3638.
An Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiver support group meets 10 a.m. Thursdays at the Central Texas Council of Governments, Area Agency on Aging, 2180 N. Main. St. in Belton. For information call 254-770-2336.
Crohns and Colitis Foundation, 5:30-7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month Desk 3B GI conference room on the third floor of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple; except for holidays. For information, call 254-724-4485 or 254-724-3574.
The Jaywalkers Group of Alcoholics Anonymous/Al-Anon meets 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays for a Big Book Study at the U-Haul building at 409 N. Highway 95 (across from the Dollar General) in Little River-Academy.
Overeaters Anonymous holds open meetings 6 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2897 Oakdale Drive in Temple. The meeting takes place in the education building (left side entrance). For information call Ann at 254-563-5455.
The Compassionate Friends chapter of Temple meets 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at 803 S. Fifth St. in Temple. The support group is for families who have lost a child, regardless of age. For information call Sue Hamby at 254-228-6473 or Janet Sutton at 254-718-9502.
Take Off Pounds Simply (TOPS) meets 9:15 a.m. Thursdays at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple. For information call 254-721-0541.
Alcoholics Anonymous has announced multiple meetings in the Temple area. The Brown Bag Group meets 12:15 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. The Serenity Group meets 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday and also 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Tem-Bel Group meets 8 p.m. daily. All meetings take place at 902 S. Main St. in Temple.
Adult anger management classes, a part of the Aware Central Texas Education Program, are held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Goodwill Learning Center, located at 2601 Commerce St. in Belton. Registration is required. To sign up, call 254-239-6950.
Parenting classes, a part of the Aware Central Texas Education Program, are held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Goodwill Learning Center, located at 2601 Commerce St. in Belton; classes also will be held 4-6 p.m. Thursdays at the Goodwill Learning Center, located at 4004 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen; and 2:45-4:45 p.m. Fridays at the Goodwill Learning Center, located at 4108 S. 31st St., Suite A, in Temple. Registration is required. To sign up, call 254-239-6950.
High on Life, a Narcotics Anonymous group, noon and 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays; 501 S. Third St., Temple.
Parkinson’s Support Group, 1-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m., Foundation United Methodist Church, 10751 W. Adams Ave. in Temple; 254-541-7555.
Tuesday Solace, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road, Temple; respite care for those with early stage Alzheimer’s or dementia; 254-773-4255.
The Thursday Club, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave., Temple; respite care for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias; 254-771-2942 or 254-947-8198.
Adult Children of Alcoholics, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday; First United Methodist Church, room 242, 102 N. Second St., Temple; 254-563-5455 or 254-718-3276.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Moffat Community Center Association, 13410 Kuykendall Mountain Road, Temple.
Grief support: 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday; Gentiva Hospice office, 2626 S. 37th St., Temple; pre-registration encouraged; 254-742-2000.
Living Free for men 6:30 p.m. Fridays; room C11, Bethel Church, 22621 S.E. HK Dodgen Loop, Temple.
Al-Anon: Tuesdays: 7 p.m., St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive, education building, Temple.
Mondays: 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, room 242, 102 N. Second St. Temple.
Aware Central Texas Exchange Club Child Abuse Center, educational and family support services; 254-939-7582 or www.awarecentraltexas.org.
Resolution Solutions, 12 step program that deals with addictions. The group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Temple Church on 7101 W. Adams Ave in Temple. Open to anyone that struggles with anger, depression, control issues, and more.
