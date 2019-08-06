The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple. Use the entrance on the valet side of the hospital and take the elevator to the fifth floor, conference room 5G31. The group also will hold two meetings 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. One meeting will take place at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple and the other meeting will take place at Rosewood Assisted Living, 5700 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen. Use the front entrance facing the expressway; the meeting will be held in the TV room. Meetings are open to anyone interested in mental illness and its impact on family and the community. For information contact 254-771-3638.
An Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiver support group meets 10 a.m. Thursdays at the Central Texas Council of Governments, Area Agency on Aging, 2180 N. Main. St. in Belton. For information call 254-770-2336.
Crohns and Colitis Foundation, 5:30-7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month Desk 3B GI conference room on the third floor of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple; except for holidays. For information, call 254-724-4485 or 254-724-3574.
The Jaywalkers Group of Alcoholics Anonymous/Al-Anon meets 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays for a Big Book Study at the U-Haul building at 409 N. Highway 95 (across from the Dollar General) in Little River-Academy.
Overeaters Anonymous holds open meetings 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2897 Oakdale Drive in Temple. The meeting takes place in the education building (left side entrance). For information call Ann at 254-563-5455.
The Compassionate Friends chapter of Temple meets 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at 803 S. Fifth St. in Temple. The support group is for families who have lost a child, regardless of age. For information call Sue Hamby at 254-228-6473 or Janet Sutton at 254-718-9502.
Take Off Pounds Simply (TOPS) meets 9:15 a.m. Thursdays at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple. For information call 254-721-0541.
Alcoholics Anonymous has announced multiple meetings in the Temple area. The Brown Bag Group meets 12:15 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. The Serenity Group meets 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday and also 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Tem-Bel Group meets 8 p.m. daily. All meetings take place at 902 S. Main St. in Temple.
A Grief Share Class is held 6 p.m. Thursdays at Taylor’s Valley Baptist church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple. For information call 254-939-0503.
Adult anger management classes, a part of the Aware Central Texas Education Program, are held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Goodwill Learning Center, located at 2601 Commerce St. in Belton. Registration is required. To sign up, call 254-239-6950.
Parenting classes, a part of the Aware Central Texas Education Program, are held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Goodwill Learning Center, located at 2601 Commerce St. in Belton; classes also will be held 4-6 p.m. Thursdays at the Goodwill Learning Center, located at 4004 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen; and 2:45-4:45 p.m. Fridays at the Goodwill Learning Center, located at 4108 S. 31st St., Suite A, in Temple. Registration is required. To sign up, call 254-239-6950.
High on Life, a Narcotics Anonymous group, noon and 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays; 501 S. Third St., Temple.
Parkinson’s Support Group, 1-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m., Foundation United Methodist Church, 10751 W. Adams Ave. in Temple; 254-541-7555.
Tuesday Solace, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road, Temple; respite care for those with early stage Alzheimer’s or dementia; 254-773-4255.
The Thursday Club, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave., Temple; respite care for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias; 254-771-2942 or 254-947-8198.
Adult Children of Alcoholics, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday; First United Methodist Church, room 242, 102 N. Second St., Temple; 254-563-5455 or 254-718-3276.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Moffat Community Center Association, 13410 Kuykendall Mountain Road, Temple.
Grief support: 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday; Gentiva Hospice office, 2626 S. 37th St., Temple; pre-registration encouraged; 254-742-2000.
Living Free for men 6:30 p.m. Fridays; room C11, Bethel Church, 22621 S.E. HK Dodgen Loop, Temple.
Al-Anon: Tuesdays: 8 p.m., St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive, education building, Temple.
Mondays: 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, room 242, 102 N. Second St. Temple.
Aware Central Texas Exchange Club Child Abuse Center, educational and family support services; 254-939-7582 or www.awarecentraltexas.org.
Resolution Solutions, 12 step program that deals with addictions. The group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Temple Church on 7101 W. Adams Ave in Temple. Open to anyone that struggles with anger, depression, control issues, and more.