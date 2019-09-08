Esperanza Fe “Esper” Mercedez Moreno of Belton made her debut into society as she celebrated her 15th birthday, also referred to as a quinceañera Saturday, Aug. 31, at God’s House of Restoration in Temple.
She is the daughter of Ezequiel and Olivia Moreno of Belton. She is the God daughter of Ciro and Francis Acuna and Jesse Hernandez Jr. and Cecilia Akiode. She is the granddaughter of Victor and Teresa Felix and the late Ezequiel and Martha Moreno.
The debutante was accompanied by her escort Kaemon Alonzo. Her court of honor were Anna Ramirez, Esmeralda Acuna, Aysiah Lily Wiser, Maliyah Lemus, Raul Mendoza, Adam Bosquez, Chance Guillen and Martin Robles
Miss Moreno is a sophomore at Belton High School. She is a member of the Tigers Basketball and Softball teams. She also plays with 16U Buzz Gold and Cen-Tex Dynasty. She wishes to play softball or basketball at the collegiate level and eventually become a coach or nurse.
A reception and dance followed at Arroyo Event Center in Temple.
In the Mexican culture, there is a tradition, borrowed from Native American heritage that dates back many centuries, honoring young men and women when they reach the age of 15. Over time, the culture gradually began to place more emphasis in recognizing the young women. It is customary when a young woman reaches her quinceañera, or 15th birthday, she is presented to her community as having reached adult maturity; both in her spiritual life with God as well as socially in the community. A ceremonial Mass is held to include the commitment and responsibility the young woman has made.
The Hispanic community celebrates this custom with special emphasis on the awareness and sensitivity of the young woman in dealing with values, concerns and challenges of the Christian faith.