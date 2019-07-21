Dalia Avila made her debut into society as she celebrated her 15th birthday, also referred to as a quinceañera Saturday, July 13, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple.
She is the daughter of Greg and Tonya Avila of Temple. She is also the God daughter of Lucy Tovar.
The debutante was accompanied by her escort Adrian Reyes.
Miss Avila is a freshman at Temple High School. She plays clarinet in band and plays softball for the Heartbreakers and Temple High School. She is active in her youth group and CCE classes. Upon graduating high school, she plans to attend college and work with animals.
A reception and dance followed at Arroyo Event Center.
In the Mexican culture, there is a tradition, borrowed from Native American heritage that dates back many centuries, honoring young men and women when they reach the age of 15. Over time, the culture gradually began to place more emphasis in recognizing the young women. It is customary when a young woman reaches her quinceañera, or 15th birthday, she is presented to her community as having reached adult maturity; both in her spiritual life with God as well as socially in the community. A ceremonial Mass is held to include the commitment and responsibility the young woman has made.
The Hispanic community celebrates this custom with special emphasis on the awareness and sensitivity of the young woman in dealing with values, concerns and challenges of the Christian faith.