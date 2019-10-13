With a career spanning nearly two decades, singer/songwriter Brandon Rhyder is a familiar presence in the Texas music scene. He’s also become a familiar face in the Bell County area.
Rhyder and his family moved from Georgetown to Salado just over two years ago.
“My wife and I were both raised in the small town of Carthage in Northeast Texas, and with our kids getting a little bit older we felt like it would be a good move for us, and it certainly has proven to the that,” he said. “We absolutely love Salado and Bell County and everything that we’re getting to be involved with here. It’s definitely proven to be a God-send and a definitely great move.”
Rhyder said he and his wife, Kelli, looked at several different smaller towns to settle, but kept feeling drawn to Salado.
“We looked in a lot of different places, but Salado for whatever reason was a place that had always interested me and I’d always loved the village,” he said. “So it just kept coming up, and it just ended up working out that way.”
Rhyder said being active in the community and involved in organizations like Variety’s Peaceable Kingdom Retreat for Children and all the projects associated with it are part of his career.
“I’ve been doing this for 18 years and I’m in my 40s now and that kind of opens up the want and the ability to do some things more in the giving back than just constantly focusing on music,” he said. “So I think that we definitely have some of those opportunities right here in Bell County, and I’m very happy to be associated with Variety Texas and with Peaceable Kingdom.”
Rhyder’s new song, “I Felt Good Today,” was released Sept. 13, but the story behind it goes back over the last six or seven years while he was dealing with some severe health issues.
“The only way I can explain it is I just constantly walked around feeling like I had a cold or the onset of the flu,” he said.
It was a tough time for Rhyder, who bounced from doctor to doctor and several ENTs. He said the worst part of feeling bad was it was affecting his vocals and he wasn’t able to sing like he’d always been able to.
“So you go through a lot during those times when you go to doctors and tests are run and they come back and say that everything checks out ok and you’re fine,” he said. “So it’s not like something that I dwelt upon and told people about, because if nothing’s wrong then there’s nothing to talk about in my opinion.”
His condition continued to take a toll and got to a point where Rhyder ended up being hospitalized for a week, and was misdiagnosed with Lyme disease. He said the professionals he saw were adamantly searching for answers, but were unable to find them.
During that time, his father-in-law, who had undergone a lengthy battle with cancer, passed away in January.
“Kelli and I have been married for 25 years,” Rhyder said. “We were married as babies, really. We were high school sweethearts. I was the son her dad never had, and we definitely spent a lot of time together. You know, it’s still hard to talk about.”
In the middle of everything happening in January, Rhyder told his wife he had to go back to another doctor to try and figure out what was making him sick. He finally found some medical professionals who could help by focusing on what he was consuming with his diet. His test results came back with a lengthy list of common and uncommon food allergies.
Rhyder said that was another pivotal moment because he was able to remove a lot of those things from his diet and started to notice an immediate difference in his overall health.
“I started to feel great again. I started to be able to sing again. And I didn’t feel like I was walking around with something hanging over my head all the time,” he said.
A few weeks after his father-in-law passed, Rhyder said he woke up after doing a Friday night show in Galveston. He didn’t have anything that Saturday, so he got in his truck to dive back home.
“I physically said it out loud. I said ‘My God, I feel good. I feel great.’ And when you go long periods of time without feeling truly good and you do again, it puts everything on a 12,” he said. “It was just a great ride back.”
Rhyder said “I Felt Good Today” was a song that wrote itself.
He wrote it has he was driving, and as soon he got home he grabbed his guitar and the whole thing fell together.
“So I just knew that this was the song and this was the single to represent both sides of the coin, if you will; that through overcoming health issues, but also being able to wake up and understand that the light is at the end of the tunnel too in the process of mourning the loss of someone very close to you,” Rhyder said.
He said the song is ironic in itself, but he knows a lot of people will relate to it.
Rhyder also recorded a live acoustic record, which is due out in November. He said the recording took place over two nights at Main Street Crossing in Tomball. He also recently recorded three new singles that he hopes to release to radio later down the road. Rhyder said he started learning piano about three years ago, and one of the new singles he wrote on the piano. He said it’s the first time he’s played piano on any recording.
Rhyder said it’s the beginning of a new chapter, and he feels like the new record and this year, with everything that’s happened, is his comeback party.
“The fans have been asking me to do a live acoustic record for many years,” he said. “It’s my tenth record. It’ll be my third live record; we have seven studio records. So over 18 years, I’ve been able to put out 10 different products, and I’m very proud of that – very proud of this. I think it’s going to be a really stellar live record, and people are going to gravitate to it quickly.”
Rhyder will perform an acoustic show at Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que in Belton Monday, Oct. 21.