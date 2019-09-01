The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple is taking its Arts in Education program on the road to Bonham Middle School and Lamar Middle School to present six performers from Great Promise for American Indians.
The program Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 will showcase a variety of different Native American dance styles from both men and women’s categories while wearing traditional regalia.
The dance performances will be accompanied by live drum music and will feature northern and southern styles of singing. Students will have an opportunity to participate in select dances with professional dancers. The emcee will provide running commentary on the history and evolution of the dances as well as the modern context for these dances in contest Powwows.
Through Arts in Education programs for school audiences, every child enrolled in kindergarten through the eighth grade in the Temple area will have the opportunity to enjoy two shows by professional touring artists. Performances blend entertainment with core curriculum subjects for more than 14,000 students during the course of the year. The Contemporaries of the CAC help docent and make sure children are guided to from the program, and ensure they have the best experience possible.
The Arts-in-Education Series is made possible by funding from the Texas Commission on the Arts, Temple and Belton Independent School Districts, the City of Temple, The E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, and CAC Member Support.
For information on Arts In Education, contact the CAC 254-773-9926. The CAC is located at 3011 N. 3rd St. in Temple. For more information on all upcoming activities visit cacARTS.org