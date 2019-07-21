Jill Ann Parson of Belton became the bride of Garrett Vail of Belton in a double-ring ceremony June 22 at the First Baptist Church of Llano.
The bride is the daughter of Gary and Gale Parson of Llano. The bridegroom is the son of Vic and Susan Vail of Belton.
Blake Herridge officiated.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an A-line gown with an English net with lace and beaded embroidery, Allure bridal gown by Madison James.
Maid of honor was Audrey Ohendalski of Conroe. Matron of honor was Amy Theiss of Llano. Bridesmaids were Jenna Magness of Georgetown, Miranda Taylor of Temple, Alex Taylor of Dallas and Kathryn Cielonko of Belton.
Best men were Tyler Vail and Nathan Vail, both of Belton. Groomsmen were Jarrett Crowell and Dylon Miller, both of Belton, Ryan McClaran of Whitney and Shelby Floyd of Burnet.
Flower girl was Tinsley Theiss. Ring bearers were Walker and Colt Theiss.
Seating guests were Brad Herridge and Ben Waldrip.
The bride is a graduate of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a bachelor of science degree. She is employed as a fourth grade math and science teacher for Belton ISD at Tarver Elementary in Temple.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Missouri Baptist University with a bachelor of science degree. He is the head baseball coach for Academy High School in Little River-Academy.
The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at First Baptist Church of Llano.
A reception followed at Ramblin’ Rose in Llano.
After a wedding trip to Costa Rica, the couple will reside in Belton.