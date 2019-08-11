Kaitlyn Blair Zarosky of Portland became the bride of Joshua Mical Laudig of Portland in a double-ring ceremony on July 20 at Peach Creek Ranch in College Station.
The bride is the daughter of Brent and Tammy Zarosky of Cameron.
The bridegroom is the son of Mike and Kay Laudig of Friendswood.
Justice of the Peace Sam Berry officiated.
She was given in marriage by her parents.
Matron of honor was Hillary Zarosky of Portland. Bridesmaids were Jenna Crosson, sister of the bride, of Friendswood, Erika Polites of Austin, Chelsea Honse of Schertz and Haelee Horne of Houston. Junior bridesmaid was Kyleigh Zarosky, cousin-of-the-bride, of Spring.
Best man Blake Rossow of Dayton. Groomsmen were Ben Lancaster of Austin, Zach Ganger and Andrew Bassett, both of College Station and Marcus Zarosky, brother-of-the-bride, of Portland.
Flower girls were McKenna and Kennedy Zarosky, nieces-of-the-bride. Honorary flower girl was Quinn Crosson, niece-of-the-bridegroom.
Ring bearers were Caleb and Jake Crosson, nephews-of-the-bridegroom.
A reception followed at Peach Creek Ranch.
After a wedding trip to the Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Portland.
The bride is a graduate of Texas A&M - College Station with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. She is employed as the head girls’ basketball coach at Sinton ISD.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Texas A&M - College Station with a bachelor’s in sports management and a master’s in progress health and human performance
He is employed as fitness coordinator at Texas A&M Costal Bend Health Education Center at Texas A&M Corpus Christi Health Science Center.
The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at Peach Creek Ranch.