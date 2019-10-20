Sarah Faith Truelove of Temple became the bride of Mason Edward Hesse of Temple in a double-ring ceremony on Oct. 12 at Cathedral Oaks in Belton.
The bride is the daughter of Billy and Kristy Truelove of Temple.
The bridegroom is the son of Tim and Kelli Hesse of Temple.
Chris Guillen officiated.
The bride was given in marriage by her father.
Maid of honor was Courtney Truelove, sister-of-the-bride, of Temple. Bridesmaids were Hayli Hesse of Temple, Sydnie Darden of Brownwood, Ashley Brown of Abilene, Kaegan Jimenez of Galveston, MacKenzie Huber of Belton, Callie Duka of Sugarland and Victoria Olive of Fort Worth.
Best man was Reid Hesse, brother-of-the-bridegroom, of Temple. Groomsmen were Chase Truelove, brother-of-the-bride, Justin Ochoa, Chris Guillen and Bryson Mora, all of Temple, Cam Warner of Australia, Evan Williams of McKinney and Nolan Brown of Colleyville.
Flower girl was Molli Garza. Ring bearer was Maddox Garza.
A reception followed at Cathedra Oaks.
After a wedding trip to Costa Rica at a later date, the couple will reside in Temple.
The bride will graduate in December 2019 from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a doctorate of physical therapy.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Texas Christian University with a bachelor’s degree in communications.
He is employed with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at Oscar Store.