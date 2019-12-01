Macie Paige Matamoros of Temple became the bride of Tucker Dalton Pool of Temple in a ceremony on Nov. 8, in Midlothian.
The bride is the daughter of Paul and Robbie Matamoros of Frisco and Kim Kirschner of Temple.
The bridegroom is the son of Brett and Jennifer Edds and Brent and Cori Pool, all of Little River-Academy.
Dick Gann officiated.
The bride was giving in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Hannah Harris of Temple. Matron of honor was Cassandra Farr of Temple. Bridesmaids were Leah Cloud of Dallas and Sarah Squyres of Temple.
Best men were Benjamin Dodd and Garrett Pool, both of Little River-Academy. Groomsmen were Orrin Kimbrough of Salado and Benjamin Cowart of Temple.
Flower girl was Heaven Farr.
Ring bearer was Hunter Farr.
Seating guests was Quinn Whitlow.
A reception followed at Firefly Gardens.
After a wedding trip to Dallas, the couple will reside in Temple.