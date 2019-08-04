Winter Diane Snow of Temple became the bride of Jared Lucas Walden of Temple in a double-ring ceremony on July 27 at the Church of the Visitation Catholic Church in Westphalia.
The bride is the daughter of Ingle and Misty Snow of Belton.
The bridegroom is the son of Bobby and Cheryl Walden of Rogers.
The Rev. Darrell Kostiha officiated.
Music was by Valerie Gausemeier of Westphalia.
Maid of honor was Stormie Snow of Belton. Matron of honor was Stephanie Walden of Temple. Bridesmaids were Mikayla Leschuck of Stephenville, Ashley Hilton and Brooke Oropello, both of Temple and Macie Curry of Belton.
Best man was Danny Walden of Temple. Groomsmen were Matthew Macha and Brandon Skrhak, both of Rogers, Wesley Retzlaff of Austin, Josh Howells of Temple and Parker Clardy and Stephenville.
Flower girl was Danaleigh Walden. Ring bearer was Kolt Smith.
Seating guests were Hunter Daugherty, Rowdy Ramage and Spencer Ritchey.
A reception followed at the Westphalia Parish Hall.
After a wedding trip to South Padre Island, the couple will reside in Temple.
The bride is attending the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor pursing a bachelor of education degree. She is employed as manager at GNC.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Rogers High School. He is employed as an axel and hitch installer at TruHomes.
The rehearsal dinner was hosted by Tom and Traci Kristinek at The Old Store in Westphalia.