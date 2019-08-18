Nicolette Irene Wiesman of Temple became the bride of Ricky Edward Brenek of Temple in a double-ring ceremony July 6 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels
The bride is the daughter of Richard and Sherry Wiesman in Harlingen.
The bridegroom is the son of Eugene and Barbara Brenek of Temple.
The Rev. Darrell Kostiha officiated.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an Ivory beaded lace fit and flare with halter neckline and a sheer beaded lace back wedding gown.
Maid of honor was Victoria Wiesman of Fredricksburg. Matron of honor was Amanda Wiesman Gibson of Huntsville. Bridesmaids were Megan Hargrave of Rosemary Beach, Fla., Elise Coker of Belton, Erin Maenius of San Antonio, Kelsey Koenig of El Campo and Christina Brenek of Temple.
Best men were Andrew Brenek and Michael Brenek, both of Temple. Groomsmen were Doak Fleming and RJ Cook, both of Temple, Joseph Mallory of San Antonio, Dennis Mallory of Cedar Park and Aaron Mallory of Austin.
Flower girls were Kyla Anderson and Reese Marek.
Ring bearers were Drake Jahns and Reed Jahns.
Seating guests were Josh Fredrick, Chris Joshlin, Brett Marek, Chris Vrana, and Michael Willberg.
A reception followed at the Chandelier of Gruene.
The couple went on a wedding trip to Saint Lucia.
The bride is a graduate of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Texas A&M University, with a bachelor of arts in education and master of education in educational psychology. She is employed as a school counselor at Rogers ISD.
The bridegroom is a graduate of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a bachelor of business administration. He is employed as a salesman at United Ag and Turf.
The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at Freiheit New Braunfels.