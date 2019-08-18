Faith Basse Brodie of Salado became the bride of Grey C. Hoff Jr. of Salado in a double-ring ceremony Aug. 3 at Beltway Park North Campus.
The bride is the daughter of Douglas and Harriet Brodie of Salado.
The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Grey C. Hoff Sr. of Houston and Susan Abbott of Pittsburgh, Pa.
The Rev. Geoffrey Turner officiated.
Musicians were Brenton and Cara Dowdy.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an Ivory Satin dress by Madison James, featuring a chic structured low square back and flattering complimentary plunging v-neckline. A full simple skirt completes the look, finished with a short train.
Matron of honor was Sarah Turner of Abilene. Bridesmaids were Kristin Mayfield of Boerne, April Small of Midland, Kelly Stine of Abilene, Katie Morrison of Israel and Kara Donaldson of Nairobi, Kenya.
Best man was Sam Campos of Frisco. Groomsmen were Scott Bolin of Austin, Brent Hoff of Nashville, Tenn., Jacob Brandt of Abilene, Trey Hudgens of Lubbock and Luiz de Jesus of Dallas.
Flower girls were Berkley and Ellie Turner.
Ring bearers were Cameron and Hunter Winebrenner.
Seating guests were Kisemei Kupe, Chase Winebrenner, Zazanya RJ and Moise Dorsinville.
A reception followed at T&P Depot.
After a wedding trip to Cancun, Mexico, the couple will reside in Abilene.
The bride is a graduate of Abilene Christian University. She is employed with Beltway Park Church.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Dallas Baptist University and Pepperdine University with a BBA Finance, MBA EdD in organizational leadership. He is employed with Hardin-Simmons University.
A rehearsal died was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at Miguel’s Mex Tex Café.