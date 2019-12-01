Brooke Austin Haugeberg of Dallas became the bride of Drew Ryan Carter of Dallas in a double-ring ceremony on Nov. 24, at The Springs in Rockwall - Poetry Hall.
The bride is the daughter of Eric and Stacy Haugeberg of Belton.
The bridegroom is the son of Tim and Laura Carter of Lubbock.
The Rev. Randy Franklin officiated.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a white beaded and satin gown with a flowing train.
Matron of honor was Leah Eldore of Dallas. Bridesmaids were Sarah Carter of Lubbock and Abby Prescott of Houston.
Best man was Matthew Saunders of Spring. Groomsmen were Brett Haugeberg of College Station and Christian Walker of Houston.
Flower girl was Cece Sands.
Ring bearers were Lathan Hobbs and Paxton Hobbs.
Seating guests were Brock Eldore and Brett McQuillen.
A reception followed at The Springs.
After a wedding trip to London and Paris, the couple will resided in Dallas.
The bride is a graduate of Texas Tech University / UT Dallas with a bachelor’s degree in speech, language, and hearing sciences and a master’s degree in communications disorders. She is employed as a speech-language pathologist at Oak Hill Academy in Dallas.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Texas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in general business. He is employed as an engineer at Archer Western in Dallas.
The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents in Rockwall.