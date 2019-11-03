Taylor Ferra Jerri of Newport Beach, Calif., became the bride of Garrett Parker Kosel of Newport Beach in a double-ring ceremony on Sept. 21 at L’ Auberge Resort in Del Mar, Calif.
The bride is the daughter of Cregg S. and Teri Jerri of Fresno, Calif.
The bridegroom is the son of Gary W. and Karen Kosel of Temple.
The Rev. Scott Kirk officiated.
Music was provided by Zene Strings in San Diego.
Given in marriage by her parents; she wore a Reem Acra Silk Gown.
Matron of honor was Hayley Snelling, sister-of-the-bride, of Swansboro, N.C.
Bridesmaids were Kelsey Desloover of Washington D.C., Emily Barr of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Lauren Johnson of Oklahoma City, Okla.
Best man was Karson Kosel, brother-of-the-bridegroom, of Temple.
Groomsmen were Brice Gover and Clint Fox, both of Belton, and Matt Critchfield of Temple.
Seating guests were Samuel Stroschein of Gillette, Wyo., and Maddox Haley of San Diego.
A reception followed at the resort.
After a wedding trip to Fiji, the couple will reside in Newport Beach.
The bride is a graduate of Boston University with a Juris Doctorate. She is employed with Frito Lay, Inc. The bridegroom is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a degree in journalism. He is self-employed.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at Il Fornaio Cucina Italiana in Del Mar.